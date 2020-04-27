Daredevil Pensioner Who Broke Four World Records Dies Aged 108 SWNS

A pensioner, who challenged age conceptions with his daredevil world records, has died at the age of 108.

Jack Reynolds, from Derbyshire, was known for breaking four different Guinness World Records for charity, to celebrate his birthdays from the age of 104 to 107.

His family say he died on Saturday afternoon, April 25, having been unwell following a fall in December.

Jack rose to fame when a video of him doing the ice bucket challenge in a pair of Union Jack boxers went viral, when he was 102.

After realising the joy he could spread, Jack got the fundraising bug, and successfully managed to get four world records under his belt.

For his 104th birthday, he became the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo when he got his nickname ’Jacko’ emblazoned across his arm. A year later, he was hailed the oldest person in the world to ride a rollercoaster, following a day out at Flamingoland.

Daredevil Pensioner Who Broke Four World Records Dies Aged 108 SWNS

Then, on his 106th birthday, he achieved the title of being the oldest person in the world to ride a zip wire, after he underwent a 60-metre high, 400-metre long challenge at Go Ape, which was aired live on breakfast television.

The following year, Jack became the oldest person in the world to be a supporting role in a TV show, when he appeared on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, in celebration of his 107th birthday.

Earlier this month, on April 6, Jack marked his 108th birthday by raising more than £1,600 for Derbyshire-based Helen’s Trust, which had been helping care for him after he became unwell.

Daredevil Pensioner Who Broke Four World Records Dies Aged 108 SWNS

Jack married his wife Kathleen in 1939 and they had four children together. He is survived by his children, eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

His unrivalled zest for live and generous spirit inspired millions of people, and the condolences have already begun pouring in over social media.

Good Morning Britain’s Katy Rickitt wrote on Twitter:

I’m so sad to say that my lovely friend Jack Reynolds passed away yesterday at 108 years old. Jack broke 4 world records with Good Morning Britain. He got a tattoo, rode a rollercoaster, a zipwire and became a soap star. He was also one of the funniest and kindest people I’ve met. Sleep tight.

Susanna Reid added:

Jack was an inspiration. He remains a legend. Thank you Jack for being such a good friend of Good Morning Britain and Katy for sharing his story. RIP Jack Reynolds and huge love to your family.

Rest in peace, Jack.