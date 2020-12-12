Dark Advert Showing Santa Recovering From Mystery Illness Slammed For ‘Traumatising’ Children
A ‘dark’ advert that depicts Santa Claus as a patient recovering from an unspecified illness has been slammed for supposedly ‘traumatising’ children.
The advert, from NHS Charities Together, shows an elderly, bearded man being revived by NHS workers as he lies unconcious in a hospital bed. It’s unclear whether or not he’s supposed to have coronavirus, however this is no doubt something many people will naturally assume given the times we’re in.
Over the course of the advert, the man is nursed back to health thanks to the care and attention of NHS staff. He can be seen getting out of bed to sit in a wheelchair, receiving get-well-soon cards and practising walking about again with the help of a frame.
You can watch the ad, entitled The Gift, for yourself below:
At the end of the advert, it becomes apparent that the man is in fact Father Christmas himself, who – before walking out of the hospital, healed and well – leaves behind presents for those who helped him during his illness.
Although the ad was clearly intended to be a heartwarming tribute to the heroism of NHS workers, many believe it was a little too much for younger viewers. Particularly after a year where so many of us have seen loved ones suffer.
Celebrity chef Tonia Buxton tweeted:
This utterly shameful Ad MUST be taken down immediately, how dare you mess with the mental health of of our children SHAME ON YOU.
TV psychologist Emma Kenny branded the ad ‘absolutely disgusting’, while actor Denise Welch described it as ‘disgraceful’.
Although plenty of people found the advert touching, NHS Charities Together has now had to speak out in defence of the advert following the significant backlash.
In a statement, the charity explained that the ad had been intended to ‘highlight the ongoing commitment and hard work of NHS staff and volunteers to keep us safe and well in what has been and continues to be a really challenging time for the NHS’.
The statement continues:
We are really grateful that through the support of our partners we were able to create a film to get that point across, and to encourage people to keep supporting NHS staff, patients and volunteers by generating donations to our appeal.
When we launched the ad earlier in the week, we had an overwhelmingly positive response to it. Some subsequent media coverage of it has generated criticism of the ad on social media and some people have expressed their concern about it upsetting children.
The ad has been made to engage charity supporters and those who may want to buy products that generate donations to the appeal. It isn’t aimed at children and hasn’t been shown on TV. The charity did not put any funds into the production of the ad.
NHS Charities Together has said it worked closely alongside the team behind the advert, ensuring that it ‘was produced responsibly’ and that ‘it was cleared for use by the relevant regulatory authority’.
The organisation has apologised to parents whose children might have been affected after watching the ad as well as to the children themselves, emphasising, ‘Yhey were not the intended audience for it’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsNHS Charities Together
NHS Charities Together