Dating Site For Guys With Large Penises Launches After Success Of Dinky One
A dating site specifically for men with larger penises has launched following the success of its smaller counterpart, Dinky One.
The aptly named Big One is aimed specifically towards men who would consider themselves to be slightly more well-endowed in the bedroom.
It’s open to men who have an above-average penis and to any person who prefers a larger willy.
David Minns, the creator of the app and who also launched Dinky One – which hopes to ‘normalise’ small penises by catering only for men who have penises that are less than the average size – said he was keen to cater for both markets.
Despite the saying ‘size does matter’, with many firmly believing this is the case, David argued that some men find it harder to achieve sexual satisfaction when they have a bigger penis.
The founder of the site explained that Big One helps those men find a match who won’t be shocked or put off by their size, something which might otherwise happen.
In case you’re wondering, we’re talking anything bigger than 5.5 inches when erect.
David told Metro:
Big One was made as a repose to the numerous requests following the successful launch of Dinky One. Operating both ends of the market ensures everyone can find their prefect fit.
The majority of feedback I received from Dinky One was men excited to see a platform that had never been done before. Pre-launch comments for Big One are primarily women, looking to date without having to be concerned about size.
Both sites complete the set. It will be interesting to see which becomes the most popular over the coming months [and] years.
According to the NHS, most men’s penises are somewhere around 3.75 inches when not erect – although ‘it’s normal for them to be shorter or longer than this’ – while the average erect penis size varies from between 5 inches and 7 inches.
While Big One caters for those with larger-than-average penises, Dinky One – which now has approximately 70,000 members, according to David – is only eligible for those who are deemed below-average.
David previously said he created the site to help those men who are made to feel ‘self-conscious’ about the size of their willy due to the ‘ideals set by TV, film and even porn’.
He told Pink News:
The adult entertainment industry only casts males with well over average-sized penises. In addition, adverts on major porn sites advertise dubious products to increase penis size.
All of this makes a man already insecure about his size even more self-conscious. Some men are big, some average and some below average.
Dinky One lets smaller men date people outside their circle of friends with the safety that everyone using the site is fully aware.
Back to Big One though, and although the dating site’s focus is the size of a guy’s penis, it does not allow nudes in any form.
If you’re thinking of joining, you can do so for free during the launch but an upgrade will be required to enable full access to the messaging service.
Topics: Life, Dating, Dating apps, Dinky One, Sex, Sex and Relationships