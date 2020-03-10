unilad
Dating Site For Men With Small Penises Just Launched

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Mar 2020 09:30
Dating Site For Men With Small Penises Just Launched

A dating site specifically for men with small penises has launched.

The website – called ‘Dinky One’ – was made for men with body image issues, specifically regarding a certain part of the male body. According to the dating site, the average erect penis length is about 5.5 inches (14 cm), with only those deemed below average eligible to sign up.

The creators of the app hope it will help people realise size isn’t everything – sometimes it’s about the motion of the ocean, right?

Dating Site For Men With Small Penises Just LaunchedDating Site For Men With Small Penises Just LaunchedPexels

Founder of the website David Minns told Pink News:

There’s pressure on all genders to conform to ideals set by TV, film and even porn.

The adult entertainment industry only casts males with well over average-sized penises. In addition, adverts on major porn sites advertise dubious products to increase penis size.

All of this makes a man already insecure about his size even more self-conscious. Some men are big, some average and some below average.

Dinky One lets smaller men date people outside their circle of friends with the safety that everyone using the site is fully aware.

I mean, I appreciate the honesty. It’s a bit like the Channel 4 show Naked Attraction, where prospective daters know more about someone’s body before anything else.

Dating Site For Men With Small Penises Just LaunchedDating Site For Men With Small Penises Just LaunchedPexels

As of this month, nearly 30,000 people have signed up to the dating site, with around 27% of the user base identifying as female, 71% male and 2% transgender.

You don’t have to identify as one of those three options however, as Dinky One users are given a choice of 24 gender identities, including non-binary and androgynous.

The dating app appears to be accepting of all people – not just those will smaller than average appendages. If it sounds like the dating app for you, you can sign up here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

