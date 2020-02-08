Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero
A girl decided to dress up as her dad when asked to dress as her favourite superhero, and the reasoning behind it will hit you hard in the feels.
Aubrey Archuleta, 11, from Colorado, USA, was having a superhero day at school and, rather than dressing as Wonder Woman or Ironman like most kids would, she decided to dress as her dad, Brian Hills.
The superhero day came during a week of morale boosting events at Aubrey’s middle school to get the school in better spirits for their Valentine’s Day Dance – which was held a week early.
When asked why she chose her dad as her favourite superhero, the 11-year-old said that ‘dads should always be a girl’s superhero’.
Upon being told of her decision to dress as him, doting dad Brian, 35, said his ‘heart exploded’.
Speaking to UNILAD, he said:
My heart figuratively exploded. I felt I had reached the pinnacle of Dad-ness. Being a parent has its inherent challenges at times. I think all parents just want to know they’re doing something right. This was that moment for me.
We try to teach our children well. Moments like that are our reward.
Here come the feels.
Brian shared the heartwarming story with online Facebook community Life of Dad which has generated over 11,000 likes since being shared yesterday, February 7.
The post read:
My daughter dressed as me this morning she’s supposed to dress as her favorite superhero for school today.
I began to gave her ideas, but she immediately interrupted and said: ‘No, I wanna dress as you, Dad.’
She pieced the whole thing together herself and completely nailed it. BEST DAD MOMENT EVER!!
While Aubrey’s biological mother isn’t around, the 11-year-old’s family consists of her dad, step-mother Jessica and step-sister Bella, 16; something which Brian describes as a ‘beautiful, blended family’.
Brian added:
We are a great family. And we are known for dressing up and being silly. So it was natural for Aubrey to as well. We all dress in outlandish festive wear for holidays. And I have emulated movie characters when visiting places for example Alan from The Hangover while in Las Vegas and Rocky Balboa while visiting Philadelphia.
Another example of a touching father-daughter relationship is between Casey Fields and his one-year-old, Lyla.
Despite describing himself as a ‘manly man’, Casey still dressed up in a bright pink tutu with his baby daughter for a photo shoot that they’ll both treasure forever.
If you ask me, it seems both Brian and Casey are bossing being dads and making their daughters smile.
