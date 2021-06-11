Daughter Has Wholesome Response To Dad Dumping 80,000 Pennies On Her Yard

WTVR/CBS 6

A Virginia teen turned a bitter gesture into something positive after her dad dumped thousands of pennies on her yard.

Avery Sanford, a Deep Run High School senior in Richmond, turned 18 last month. Her mother and father are separated, and to mark the occasion, he dumped 80,000 pennies in front of her house – not as a prank birthday present, but as her final child support payment.

Avery and her mum didn’t let it frustrate them for too long. Soon, they found a good use for the money.

Speaking to local station WTVR, Avery explained, ‘I just turned 18. When I was in the middle of class, my dad came by. He had rented a trailer.’

‘He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass and my mom came out and was like… what are you dumping in my yard? She didn’t know who it was until he shouted… ‘It’s your final child support payment’,’ she said.

After they picked up all the coins, Avery’s mum reported the incident to the Henrico Police, but no charges were filed. Her father has since said he regrets his actions and his emotions got the best of him, not wishing to drive his daughter further away.

‘It’s really hurtful and damaging to your kids when you do things like that. It doesn’t matter if they’re young or an adult, the actions of your parents will always have some effect on you,’ she said. Avery and her father still haven’t spoken in years.

Avery and mother decided to donate all of the money to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse centre. After giving $850 to the organisation, word spread of their donation, encouraging others to do the same – so far, the charity has received more than $5,000.

Cathy Easter, executive director of Safe Harbor in Richmond, told HuffPost, ‘It’s just incredible. A friend of theirs matched the exact amount and then other people started making donations in their honour. In the memo line, they’re saying they’re doing this in honour of Avery and her mom.’

‘I think about Avery and her mother taking this really terrible and demeaning experience and turning it into something positive. To me, it’s just a beautiful thing that they have done together as a mother and daughter,’ she added.

‘Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it,’ Avery concluded.

Featured Image Credit: WTVR/CBS 6