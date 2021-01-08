Daughter Outs Mother For Taking Part In US Capitol Riots Helena Duke/Twitter

A daughter outed her mother online after she took part in the US Capitol riots.

Federal investigators are currently tracking down suspects who participated in the Capitol siege on January 6, which saw the deaths of five people, arrests of at least 52, property destruction and theft from the historic building.

As the chaos unfolded, photographs and videos showed rioters without masks on, gleefully posing inside the chamber and taking selfies. One daughter caught her mother among the crowds, months after she’d expressed concerns about Black Lives Matter protests.

A clip posted online shows a Black woman appearing to film Trump supporters caught up in the events around the Capitol. When another woman tries to grab her phone, she punches her in the face. Men in the surrounding crowd then drag the Black woman over to the police, with uproar quickly erupting afterwards.

The video has been viewed more than 7.5 million times, but one viewer caught sight of someone significant: the woman who was punched was her mum.

Helena Duke shared the clip, tweeting: ‘Hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent… this you?’

In a follow-up tweet, responding to people who said she’s lying, she posted an image of her mother. ‘For those that don’t believe it’s my mother,’ Helena wrote.

In another tweet, she also revealed the identities of her mum, dad and aunt, who can all be seen in the video. Helena wrote: ‘Hi this is the liberal lesbian of the family who has been kicked out multiple times for her views and for going to BLM protests to care what happens to me so.’

Some users replied with the old sentiment that you should never fall out with people or burn bridges with those who hold different political opinions, while others pointed out the fundamental, impossible barrier between someone who supports Black Lives Matter and those who don’t.

One user, Kevin Carr O’Leary, wrote: ‘Hey, I’m a gay dad of two. They’re your cousins now cause we’re family, okay? Great. My husband is awesome—you’ll love him. Dinner is at 7 (prolly 8 cause I graze and forget everyone is hungry.) Lemme know about allergies. Queer folks have chosen our family for a long time.’

Another user, Shauna, wrote: ‘Hi Helena — we don’t have (human) kids, so we’re happy to be your adoptive parents in the godless liberal heathen burb of San Francisco. Already bragging on you.’

