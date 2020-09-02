David Blaine Completes Ascension Stunt Flying 24,000ft In The Air Using Helium Balloons

David Blaine David Blaine/YouTube

Illusionist, extreme performer and all-round fearless individual David Blaine has just completed his hair-raising Ascension stunt, which saw him being pulled 24,00ft up into the air by 52 helium-filled weather balloons.

The stunt, which strongly resembled scenes from Pixar tearjerker Up, saw Blaine soar above the Arizona dessert, ascending at a startling 500 feet per minute during part of the climb.

Blaine put on a parachute after reaching an altitude of approximate 8,000 feet, proceeding to reach heights of 24,900 feet before leaping into the air and opening his parachute. Thankfully, he landed safely, joining his young daughter Dessa on solid ground.

You can watch Blaine’s Ascension stunt for yourself below, with take-off beginning shortly after the 1:50:00 mark:

Now, the scene in Up where the house is lifted up into the clear blue skies is utterly charming. However, footage of Blaine soaring up and up has admittedly left my stomach in absolute knots.

As shown in the video, plenty of care and preparation went into ensuring the stunt ran smoothly, so please don’t just run down to Clinton Cards and try this for yourself.

Blaine had to monitor his blood oxygen saturation levels throughout the stunt in order to avoid hypoxia, a condition which occurs when the body’s oxygen levels get too low.

As reported by the New York Post, Blaine has spent a decade preparing for this stunt, which has required him to complete 500 airplane jumps, earn his hot-air balloon piloting licence and study up on how to read wind patterns.

During the initial part of the climb, Blaine could be heard speaking with Dessa, telling her how he felt as if he was floating, and enthusing about the incredible views.

Blaine also communicated with with a team on the ground using audio link, praising them for making him feel safe and secure throughout.

Ascension was completed within one hour – from the time of lift-off to landing – with Blaine’s daughter providing regular words of encouragement.

Prior to carrying out the stunt, Blaine told the New York Post more about what had inspired him, explaining how he had been left enchanted by The Red Balloon (Le Ballon Rouge) as a child, a French fantasy movie about a boy who is carried across Paris on a flotilla of balloons.

Blaine explained:

Then, around 12 years ago, I had a friend draw sketches of me floating away. It’s my dream: Grabbing a bunch of balloons and just lifting off.

Blaine had originally intended to complete the stunt by soaring across the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City. However, this plan was scrapped after it was determined the winds would be too unpredictable.

Surprisingly given the striking visual similarities, Blaine only saw Up last month, and reportedly ‘thought it was really great’.