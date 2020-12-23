Delivery Driver Brought To Tears When Hundreds Of Neighbours Thank Him For Working During Pandemic WTVR News

A UPS driver who has delivered more than 180 packages during the pandemic was brought to tears when residents gathered on the street to thank him for his hard work.

While the rest of the world stayed at home to protect themselves from coronavirus, Anthony Gaskin ventured out every day to make sure the people in the neighbourhood of Hallsley, Virginia got their deliveries.

Advert 10

One woman, Patty Friedman, moved to the area during the pandemic and felt welcomed by Gaskin, describing his visits as ‘the highlight’ of her day. In an effort to thank him for his hard work, Friedman and another neighbour encouraged residents to come out and show their appreciation for Gaskin.

You can hear more about the story below:

Friedman told WTVR News Gaskin continued delivering ‘record numbers’ of packages throughout COVID, adding: ‘I wanted to thank him personally for how much he helped me feel welcome when I moved in during a pandemic. It was terribly lonely and he was always the highlight of my day.’

Advert 10

The resident shared her thoughts with some of her neighbours and got a response, which reassured her she wasn’t alone.

Hundreds of people from the community got involved with the big display of thanks, arriving on bikes, on foot and in cars to line the street holding signs expressing their love for the UPS worker.

They waited for Gaskin to round the corner in his van before calling his name, waving their signs, ringing bells and honking car horns, surprising the ‘humble’ worker with their adoration.

Advert 10

Friedman said Gaskin had to be ‘coaxed’ to drive down the road, but he finally got to see the display in all its glory. At the end, he was presented with a gift from his supervisors.

Delivery driver in tears as residents thank him for work Lexi Hanrahan/WTVR News

One appreciative neighbour said Gaskin ‘always delivers [their] packages with a wave and a smile’.

They continued:

Advert 10

Sometimes he is the only outside face we see during the day. We appreciate his hard work and dedication during the pandemic, which delivered food, supplies, and even holiday gifts to a high-risk family.

Another resident said Gaskin helped connect their six-year-old daughter with her grandparents, who she hasn’t seen in more than a year. Many of the packages he delivers are from them, and the parents said the ‘joy’ they bring has made the ‘very hard’ year more worthwhile.

Addressing Gaskin, they added: ‘Thank you for always delivering them with a kind smile and a friendly wave!’

Advert 10

The delivery driver wiped away tears as he thanked the neighbourhood for their kindness, giving a brief speech before jumping back in his truck and getting back to work.