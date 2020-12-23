unilad
Advert

Delivery Driver Brought To Tears When Hundreds Of Neighbours Thank Him For Working During Pandemic

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Dec 2020 09:39
Delivery Driver Brought To Tears When Hundreds Of Neighbours Thank Him For Working During PandemicDelivery Driver Brought To Tears When Hundreds Of Neighbours Thank Him For Working During PandemicWTVR News

A UPS driver who has delivered more than 180 packages during the pandemic was brought to tears when residents gathered on the street to thank him for his hard work. 

While the rest of the world stayed at home to protect themselves from coronavirus, Anthony Gaskin ventured out every day to make sure the people in the neighbourhood of Hallsley, Virginia got their deliveries.

Advert

One woman, Patty Friedman, moved to the area during the pandemic and felt welcomed by Gaskin, describing his visits as ‘the highlight’ of her day. In an effort to thank him for his hard work, Friedman and another neighbour encouraged residents to come out and show their appreciation for Gaskin.

You can hear more about the story below:

Friedman told WTVR News Gaskin continued delivering ‘record numbers’ of packages throughout COVID, adding: ‘I wanted to thank him personally for how much he helped me feel welcome when I moved in during a pandemic. It was terribly lonely and he was always the highlight of my day.’

Advert

The resident shared her thoughts with some of her neighbours and got a response, which reassured her she wasn’t alone.

Hundreds of people from the community got involved with the big display of thanks, arriving on bikes, on foot and in cars to line the street holding signs expressing their love for the UPS worker.

They waited for Gaskin to round the corner in his van before calling his name, waving their signs, ringing bells and honking car horns, surprising the ‘humble’ worker with their adoration.

Advert

Friedman said Gaskin had to be ‘coaxed’ to drive down the road, but he finally got to see the display in all its glory. At the end, he was presented with a gift from his supervisors.

Delivery driver in tears as residents thank him for workDelivery driver in tears as residents thank him for workLexi Hanrahan/WTVR News

One appreciative neighbour said Gaskin ‘always delivers [their] packages with a wave and a smile’.

They continued:

Advert

Sometimes he is the only outside face we see during the day. We appreciate his hard work and dedication during the pandemic, which delivered food, supplies, and even holiday gifts to a high-risk family.

Another resident said Gaskin helped connect their six-year-old daughter with her grandparents, who she hasn’t seen in more than a year. Many of the packages he delivers are from them, and the parents said the ‘joy’ they bring has made the ‘very hard’ year more worthwhile.

Addressing Gaskin, they added: ‘Thank you for always delivering them with a kind smile and a friendly wave!’

Advert

The delivery driver wiped away tears as he thanked the neighbourhood for their kindness, giving a brief speech before jumping back in his truck and getting back to work.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago
Science

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans
Celebrity

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One
Music

‘Boris Johnson Is A F***ing C***’ Battling For Christmas Number One

Georgia Teen Sentenced To Four Months In Prison For Breaking Quarantine To See Boyfriend In Cayman Islands
News

Georgia Teen Sentenced To Four Months In Prison For Breaking Quarantine To See Boyfriend In Cayman Islands

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Virginia

Credits

WTVR News

  1. WTVR News

    Neighbors surprise kind UPS driver with emotional 'thank you'

 