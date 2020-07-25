Deodorant Sales Fell During Social Distancing But Ice Cream Sales Boomed Shutterstock

Many people’s priorities will have changed during lockdown, and it seems people have been more bothered about keeping their freezers stocked up than maintaining personal hygiene.

According to figures generated in recent months, ice cream sales have increased but deodorant sales have gone down because – evidently – nothing beats scoffing a tub of Ben and Jerry’s while your eyes water at the smell of your own BO.

Consumer goods company Unilever found that its personal care item sales have slumped, with the company pinpointing lockdown for its decline.

Ice cream

However, while Unilever saw a decrease in sales for its brands such as Dove and Axel deodorant, other Unilever brands like Ben and Jerry’s and Magnum have seen an increase.

At the beginning of the year, its ice cream brands saw a 15% increase in sales followed by a 26% increase between April and June. Glad to know I’m not the only one comfort eating my way through the pandemic.

As per CNN, Unilever CEO Alan Jope said, ‘Consumers have eaten more soups, used more meal kits and accompanied their meals with mayonnaise and ice cream as dessert.’ Basically, everyone’s been making themselves three-course meals every night because we haven’t been able to get them anywhere else.

Deodorant

While we’ve all relished in rolling out of bed five minutes before we start work and looking like something from The Walking Dead most days, it’s probably time to start investing in personal hygiene products again as lockdown eases in many places.

Then again, not wearing deodorant might encourage people to maintain social distancing…