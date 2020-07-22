Derbyshire Parents Win Battle To Name Son Lucifer After Registrar Tried To Ban It
Naming your child something unique is becoming a rising trend (here’s looking at you Elon Musk), but these parents may have taken it a bit too far…
Parents Dan and Mandy Sheldon from Derbyshire, UK, wanted to name their child Lucifer – yes, the name commonly given to the devil.
However, upon telling a registrar for the council of the name they had chosen, the registrar tried to deny it, saying they thought the boy ‘wouldn’t succeed in life’. Following the registrar’s comments, the couple lodged a complaint with the council for the way they were treated.
Speaking to The Sun, Dan, 37, said:
We were really excited to go and get him registered but the woman looked at us in utter disgust. She told us he would never be able to get a job, and that teachers wouldn’t want to teach him.
I tried to explain that we are not religious people, and Lucifer in Greek means ‘light-bringer’ and ‘morning’ but she wouldn’t listen. She even told us that it was illegal to name a child that in New Zealand and that maybe we could name him something else but refer to him as Lucifer at home.
Dan and Mandy were then apparently asked to leave the room while the woman checked if they could legally name their child the Satanic name – a name that became illegal in New Zealand in 2013.
Dan continued:
We were gobsmacked with her behaviour. Eventually she did it, but it was through gritted teeth.
Honestly, we just thought it was a nice name… a unique one. We didn’t expect to get so much grief about it.
Following the new parents lodging a complaint, Derbyshire Council have apologised for any offence caused.
The council said, as per MailOnline:
We apologise if they were offended but it is the job of our registrars to advise in these matters as sometimes people are not aware of certain meanings or associations around certain names.
At least Lucifer is an actual name most people know how to pronounce. As you may well know, Tesla tech mogul Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes tried to name their child X Æ A-12 which sounds more like maths equation than it does a baby’s name.
Upon getting push back for using a number in the baby’s name which goes against California law, the famous couple have since changed it to X AE A-XII, y’know, because that’s much easier to say.
