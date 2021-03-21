Developers Who Illegally Demolished Pub Ordered To Rebuild It Brick By Brick

Rebuild The Carlton Tavern/Facebook

After an English pub was illegally bulldozed, the developers were ordered to rebuild it ‘brick by brick’ ahead of it reopening next month.

The Carlton Tavern, in west London, has been serving patrons since the 1920s. However, in 2015, the owners ordered its demolition, and soon it was turned to rubble.

However, the destruction of the pub was actually illegal, as the developers didn’t have planning permission from the local authority. Rather than just a ‘slap on the wrist’, they were ordered to restore the Carlton Tavern to its former glory, right down to the colour of the bricks.

Polly Robertson, one of the leading figures of the Rebuild the Carlton Tavern campaign, told The Guardian: ‘People said it was impossible. Many people said… Polly, it’s not worth it, nothing’s going to happen. And I just thought, no – I’m not going to let it lie.’

At the time of the demolition, the pub was reportedly being considered for Grade-II listed status. Local campaign groups, councillors and residents – totalling around 5,300 people – rallied together to resurrect the Carlton Tavern.

Robertson added: ‘They said it would be too difficult to do, but we had an answer for that. We had a suspicion before the demolition that they would do something, so we asked English Heritage to think about listing it. They took a plaster cast of every tile, they took pictures and documented everything.’

James Watson, the pub protection adviser for the Campaign for Pubs, also told the publication: ‘I never imagined that I would see a planning inspector order a developer to put back what he’d just knocked down, to look exactly as it was.’

He added: ‘I thought the developer would get a slap on the wrist, a £6,000 fine. But I was flabbergasted – and it has set an incredibly useful precedent. Other planning inspectors will remember it, and so will developers.’

All things going well in the UK, the Carlton Tavern will reopen on April 12 for outdoor drinks and food.