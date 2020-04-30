Devout Christian Instagram Model Gets 50 Marriage Proposals A Week
A devout Christian woman who turned to modelling after breaking up with her boyfriend now gets 50 marriage proposals a week from adoring fans.
Jessica Sunok, from Raleigh, North Carolina, started modelling professionally in 2016 and has since racked up more than 577,000 followers by showing off her glamorous life and stunning figure in pictures.
The 22-year-old was recently baptised, an event she described as ‘a huge moment’ for God and herself, and though she shared the moment with her followers she stressed the fact that her pictures do not define her relationship with God.
Before becoming as a model, Jessica worked as a hairdresser and as a sales manager for kiosks at a shopping mall, where she earned just $12 an hour. She had always been interested in modelling, but it wasn’t until she broke up with her boyfriend of seven years that she decided to make a career out of it.
Jessica explained:
I loved my job for the passion of seeing how happy and beautiful I could make women feel! I didn’t like how rude sometimes pedestrians in the mall can be to sales reps.
I started modelling when I broke up with my boyfriend… it was my way of distracting myself and put all my energy into myself. It took a lot of time and investing to get to where I am, I wouldn’t change a thing.
In an effort to kick start her new life, Jessica drove to a local car show and met the owner, who hired her to work as a show girl. She took part in several bikini contests and before long her photoshoots were being published in magazines.
The 22-year-old spent the next few years growing her Instagram following and as a result of her dedication she now earns more than $100,000 a month.
Jessica regularly receives praise and messages of adoration from her fans, with some going to desperate measures in an attempt to get her attention.
The model said:
My favourite comments are when I get complimented on my personality and I’m asked to speak more! I love how my fans can see the real me through just an image! It makes my heart swell.
I probably get an average of 50 marriage proposals a week I believe. I once had a follower send me $600 to get his attention, I definitely saw that transaction!
Though Jessica went through some ‘pretty traumatic experiences as a child and adult’ that made her question her faith in God, she believes ‘tests are not made to be easy and we wouldn’t be put through anything we weren’t made to handle’.
She continued:
There is good energy and bad energy, you have to train your mind to see all your blessing. Then your life will become gold! Angels speak to us every day.
I recently was baptized for the first time, it was a huge moment for god and me. I wanted to share it with everyone regardless of their own opinions.
My relationship with God is between us. I wanted to share that life-changing moment with my fans, hoping it might reach someone who needs hope and love as well. The Bible teaches forgiveness, we all need this.
As a result of her continued efforts and passion for the job, Jessica expects to earn over $1 million from brand sponsorships and modelling work this year alone, so her breakup obviously paid off!
