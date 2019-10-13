Diners Challenged To Take On World’s Biggest Plate Of Nachos

Caters News

It’s the weekend, which means calories don’t count and we’re officially allowed to eat whatever the hell we want without worrying about the consequences.

Well, that’s what I’m taking it to mean anyway, especially because one restaurant is offering up the chance for you to eat the world’s biggest plate of nachos for free – if you can polish it off in less than one hour, that is.

The nachos, which are made up of 1kg of tortilla chips, 3kg of brisket beef, 1kg of cheddar cheese, and 500g of sour cream, salsa and guacamole, are served in a super-size bowl and weigh more than a stone.

Not surprisingly, nobody’s been able to finish the Mexican feast as of yet:

Anyone who can finish the enormous meal (hopefully without throwing it all back up again in the process) will get the nachos for free, saving themselves £40, and will also get a free dessert – although anyone who’s eating a dessert after demolishing that beast is superhuman.

Perhaps part of the reason why nobody’s been able to finish the meal yet is the small – well, large – matter of calories: eating the nachos will set you back more than a week’s worth of the stuff, as the dish racks up a massive 15,434 calories. Yikes.

One person who attempted the challenge, 22-year-old Lily Cuthberton from Northampton, said finding out how many calories the dish contained was enough to put her off trying again – despite the fact she couldn’t even get through a quarter of the meal.

Lily explained why she had to stop a little over halfway into the challenge:

I knew it was big but I didn’t think it would be that big – I instantly knew it was going to be mission impossible, but I love nachos so gave it a go. After 35 minutes I had to stop because I was stuffed, my stomach couldn’t handle anymore, and the dish of nachos were never-ending. I didn’t even want to look at the dish after I had finished and the thought of eating again knocked me sick.

The 22-year-old tried to prepare herself the night before by ‘stuffing [her] face’ with around ten crackers with cheese on top ‘in a bid to stretch [her] stomach’.

However, in her own words, ‘it clearly didn’t work as I barely made a dent in the nachos’. And although Lily is a self-confessed nacho lover, she says she doesn’t think she’ll be able to eat them for a while now after succumbing to the challenge.

If you’re planning to tackle the nachos, Lily advises to ‘avoid eating’ for three weeks prior to the challenge so you’re ‘hungry enough to clean the plate’.

I definitely do not advise doing that though – unless you want to collapse of hunger after day three – so maybe just, y’know, try your best and see how you get on.

If it sounds like a bit of you, just head to The Smoke Pitt in Northampton. But just be warned, it’s nacho average challenge.

