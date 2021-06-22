Disney Guest Forced To Change Over ‘Inappropriate’ Top

PA Images/@alyssaschueller/TikTok

An Ohio woman visiting Disney World was forced to change her ‘inappropriate’ top.

Disney’s FAQs say guests must wear ‘proper attire, including shoes and shirts… at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.’

However, the enforcement of this code can often be inconsistent. For example, a 22-year-old woman visited Disney World in Florida and ended up having to change her top.

Alyssa Schueller, aka @alyssaschueller, recently visited the theme park wearing a bikini-style top. In a TikTok, which has already been viewed nearly four million times, she can be seeing ‘getting escorted to a free shirt bc mine isn’t appropriate’ by an employee. You then see the staff member filling out a voucher, before Alyssa wears the shirt.

The clip is also captioned ‘it’s true guys,’ nodding to an earlier TikTok video from a woman who was given a free shirt because her crop top showed too much flesh.

@alyssaschueller/TikTok

‘Fyi I was at animal kingdom ALL morning without an issue. Went to Epcot and this happened. went back to AK and had no issue once again. If Disney wants to endorse a dress code then they need to do just that. But the inconsistency… pls,’ Alyssa wrote below the video.

Further into Disney’s rules, they say the park ‘reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests,’ which includes ‘clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.’

The video has amassed thousands of comments from people puzzled by the need for a new shirt in the first place. ‘I don’t get it, Ariel be wearing less,’ one user wrote, referencing The Little Mermaid.

@alyssaschueller/TikTok

One person suggested it was because of young kids at the park who ‘don’t need to be subjected to that,’ to which Alyssa replied: ‘Subjected a torso? Girl I am flat chested.’

‘Why does it matter what she’s wearing if she’s paying a fortune to get into the park anyways,’ another wrote. ‘Girl you scammed Disney out of free merch, you should be proud,’ a third commented. ‘Women should dress however they want wherever they want. Congrats on securing the bag bestie bc I know that shirt was hella expensive,’ another wrote.