Disney Just Released First Look At New Private Island Resort In The Bahamas

Previous development proposals for Lighthouse Point, which was privately owned for decades before Disney’s purchase, included plans for hundreds of homes, condominiums, villas, a hotel and a 140-slip marina constructed through the salt ponds.

What Disney Cruise Line plans to do is much different and is designed to have as little impact as possible on the natural environment. In fact, the project will leave the overwhelming majority of the site undeveloped.

Plans include developing less than 20 percent of the property, much of it for low-density uses like the placement of beach chairs, umbrellas and small support structures.

Disney is also donating more than 190 acres, including the site’s southernmost point and a significant amount of beachfront property, to the government and people of the Bahamas.