Disney-Obsessives Spend Each Day Of Cancelled Trip Recreating Iconic Movie Moments
A Disney-obsessed couple were understandably disappointed when their Disneyland holiday was cancelled in the wake of the outbreak.
However, with a sprinkle of imagination, influencer couple Joey and Abbi Tyers have been able to bring the most magical place on Earth to their very own home; transforming themselves into Disney and Universal Studios characters every single day.
Using clothes from their own wardrobes – whilst incorporating various household items as props – Joey and Abbi have needed no Fairy Godmother to help them recreate some of the most iconic moments in movie history.
Joey 28, and Abbi, 27, kicked off their project on March 22, and have since posed for and taken over 30 pics in full, improvised non-costume; sharing their impressive efforts with fans on social media.
Styling themselves to fit scenes from films like Star Wars, Frozen and Harry Potter, the movie buffs have drawn from a popular Disney tradition called ‘bounding’, where fashionable theme park visitors style their outfits to match the theme of a character without the use of costumes.
The Disney-mad duo have become ever more creative and ambitious with their outfit choices; styling regular clothes to fit characters from various movies, including Mary Poppins and Monsters, Inc.
Stonemason Joey, of Daventry, Northamptonshire, said:
We were putting together a Frozen [bound] for when we were going to go to Disney. Because we couldn’t go, we went out and got some photos before lockdown and then we carried on.
We were only meant to do it for a few days because we thought we’d run out of ideas, but every day we manage to do something new.
It started pretty simple, like jeans, a T-shirt, jacket, and it’s kind of evolved into costumes at times or the ET one, which is just ridiculous.
The couple became an item seven years ago and the world of Disney has proven to be an important part of their romance.
The couple visit both Disneyland Paris and Disney World in Florida every single year, even tying the knot in Florida back in 2017. Their first few days of married life were spent having fun at the Universal and Disney’s theme parks.
According to Joey, the pair only ever use clothing and items found around their home; regularly swapping clothes to get a more ‘authentic’ look:
A lot of it is recycled, when Abbi dressed up as Pocahontas I used the bottom of the dress to do Hercules.
When we were dressed as Kylo and Rey from Star Wars, I was wearing about five layers to create that [look]. We switch clothes as well, so surprisingly I’m wearing some of the women’s clothes.
Personal trainer Abbi and Joey began their travel Instagram account back in 2017, and also co-manage a YouTube channel where they share vids of their travels.
According to Joey, taking these daily pics are helping keep them occupied during isolation:
When I’m at work my wife will text me ideas and then by the time I get back home she’s already sorted her outfit.
I get showered, get changed and then we do the photos, and that takes like 15 to 30 minutes then editing is anything from 45 minutes to an hour.
According to Joey, it’s getting increasingly tricky to come up with fresh ideas every single day, however the positive social media response they’ve received has inspired them to continue for as long as they can.
Joey said:
We get comments about how it’s made their day or how much it’s made them laugh and that’s why we want to carry on doing it.
There are so many fake Instagram influencers out there who edit all these pictures to make everything look perfect.
We wanted to go the opposite way and make everything as real as we can and just absolutely stupid.
Going forward, Joey and Abbi are now looking for new ways to build upon their ideas, branching out into other movies beyond the worlds of Disney and Universal.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Couples, Disney, Disney World, Disneyland, holidays, Iconic Movie Moments