Disney-Obsessives Spend Each Day Of Cancelled Trip Recreating Iconic Movie Moments

We were putting together a Frozen [bound] for when we were going to go to Disney. Because we couldn’t go, we went out and got some photos before lockdown and then we carried on.

We were only meant to do it for a few days because we thought we’d run out of ideas, but every day we manage to do something new.

It started pretty simple, like jeans, a T-shirt, jacket, and it’s kind of evolved into costumes at times or the ET one, which is just ridiculous.