Disney Releases Singing Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Doll
Just in time for Halloween, Disney has released a singing Oogie Boogie doll from Tim Burton’s classic The Nightmare Before Christmas.
If you’re not that into musicals, the doll is available in a non-singing version, but we all know the singing version will be ten times better.
Oogie Boogie is available on Build-A-Bear’s website as an online exclusive; the singing version costs $37, while the silent version is $29.
The full product description for Oogie Boogie reads:
Roll the dice and gamble with Oogie Boogie if you’re feeling lucky! The singing sack from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas may be the meanest man in Halloween Town, but his oversized, snuggly body makes him irresistible.
This burlap bogeyman from the classic film includes “Oogie Boogie’s Song” on a sound chip, so you can sing and dance along at the press of his paw. Join the seam-splitting fun and bring home Oogie Boogie today!
Many people took to social media to express their excitement about the new doll.
One person wrote, ‘just saw that build a bear has an oogie boogie bear and i will gladly drop $40 on that thing not gonna lie’.
Someone else tweeted, ‘In other news build a bear just released and Oogie Boogie stuffy for Halloween and I am HURTING’.
As well as Oogie Boogie, Build-A-Bear is continuing to sell their Jack and Sally dolls; Jack is available for $55 with the ‘This Is Halloween’ soundcard, while Sally costs $53 with the ‘Sally’s Song’ soundcard.
