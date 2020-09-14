Disney Releases Singing Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Doll

Roll the dice and gamble with Oogie Boogie if you’re feeling lucky! The singing sack from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas may be the meanest man in Halloween Town, but his oversized, snuggly body makes him irresistible.

This burlap bogeyman from the classic film includes “Oogie Boogie’s Song” on a sound chip, so you can sing and dance along at the press of his paw. Join the seam-splitting fun and bring home Oogie Boogie today!