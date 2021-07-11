Disney Updates Jungle Cruise Ride To Remove ‘Racist’ Depictions Of Indigenous People

allthelightsnsounds/Instagram/Attractions 360°/YouTube

Disney has removed racially offensive depictions of Indigenous people from its Jungle Cruise ride.

The popular attraction, which first opened at Disneyland Park in Anaheim in 1955, has been criticised for its ‘negative’ portrayal of Indigenous people for decades. On July 16, new changes will be introduced that will ‘reflect and value the diversity of the world around us’.

The ride takes people on a journey along rivers in Asia, Africa, and South America which, as you’d expect, doesn’t go to plan. The skippers will still tell jokes on the revamped cruise, but it’ll be more inclusive and less racially insensitive.

‘This is not a re-envisioning of the entire attraction. It’s the Jungle Cruise you know and love, with the skippers still leading the way, and at the same time, we’re addressing the negative depictions of natives,’ Chris Beatty, Disney’s Imagineering creative portfolio executive, said in a statement.

‘We are constantly evaluating ways to enhance attractions and experiences in our parks. We want to make sure everybody has the best time – that guests from all over the world can connect with the stories we share and that how we bring those to life are respectful of the diverse world we live in,’ he added.

The revisions include the removal of tribal dancers, a war party waving spears and shrunken head Trader Sam, a now-unseen character on the ride. There’ll also be scenes that guests are able to tour, including one with explorers from all around the world and another with chimpanzees taking over a boat.

As for any changes to link the attraction to the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, they’re few and far between. ‘I’m sure the film is fantastic and we’re very excited about it, but integrating the film into our classic Jungle Cruise is not part of this effort,’ Beatty said.

‘Does that mean that as Imagineers we won’t put Easter eggs in there? We’ll definitely do that. But we are not adding a major storyline or character from that film,’ he added.

