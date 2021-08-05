Disney World Employee Reveals Dumbest Guest They Ever Had

@bcros0/TikTok

Disney World: where dreams come true and common sense goes out the window, if this employee’s story is anything to go by.

Anyone who’s worked in retail, hospitality or another form of customer service will have plenty of horror stories to share. It’s like Roy said in The IT Crowd: ‘People… what a bunch of b*stards.’

Whether it’s people getting disproportionately angry over a small mistake or asking ridiculous questions, every day is like a box of chocolates when it comes to serving the general public.

Earlier this year, TikTok user @bcros0 responded to a callout for the ‘dumbest thing a guest has asked you while working at Disney.’

‘I have been waiting for this one,’ she says in the video. ‘I worked for Disney World as a CP in Bell Services, so at one of the resorts. I once had a guest come up to me who had been checked in for hours at that point and they still hadn’t received their luggage to the room, and they were using Disney’s Magical Express service.’

Magical Express essentially gives guests complimentary transport while staying at the resort. However, it no longer provides luggage delivery for those arriving to and departing from Orlando International Airport and it’s being phased out with arrivals from January next year.

‘We were trying to track down their luggage and we couldn’t find it anywhere in our system, so we finally asked the guests where they left their luggage,’ she said.

‘They told us that they left it on their front porch of their home because they thought the service was magical, and that they would come pick it up and take it to their room, as if there’s a magical bus that goes around all over the world and just picks up people’s luggage and sends it to Disney World, because they’re just supposed to know… that’s a 100% true story.’