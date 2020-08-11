Doctor Delivered Baby 25 Years After Delivering His Mum In Same Texas Hospital

_vivalaluna/Twitter

A doctor has delivered a baby boy 25 year after delivering his mother in the same hospital.

Dr Bryan Cox has delivered thousands of babies over the course of his career, but baby Logan James was extra special.

Logan was born on July 26 at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, the very same hospital his mother Lauren Cortez was born in, and was delivered by the same doctor she was delivered by: Dr Cox.

@_vivalaluna/Twitter

Fresh out of medical school, Dr Cox delivered Lauren, now 25, on March 23, 1995. Lauren’s mother, Isobel Luna, took a photograph with her new baby and Dr Cox after she was born, so Lauren of course took a photograph with Dr Cox again as an adult with her own new born baby.

Lauren shared the photos on social media July 28 with the caption, ’25 years later, the doctor who delivered me also delivered our son!!’. The post has since generated almost 800,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 82,000 times.

Speaking about his career and delivering Lauren’s baby, Dr Cox said to CNN:

One of the reasons I chose this job is because very few fields in medicine have so much happiness. What made this with Lauren so wonderful is just how much I adore her and how much I adore her mother. I watched her when she was a baby, I saw her when she was two years old, and then I got see her throughout her entire pregnancy. It was just very special.

Because of the ongoing health crisis, Lauren’s mother couldn’t be at Logan’s birth, but kept reminding her daughter to take a picture with Dr Cox after the baby was born.

Lauren said, ‘She knew right away he would be so willing to recreate those pictures, we all loved it so much. It was a very special moment and I can’t wait to share the story with Logan one day.’

Discussing Dr Cox, Lauren said:

How many generational deliveries he’s had shows how passionate he is about his job and how much these families love him. With him it’s not just about the baby. He cares about us as people and our lives. When Logan was born he sang him Happy Birthday, just as he had done to me when I was born. It’s one of his signature things.

Adding to the story, after Lauren’s Twitter post went viral she began following Dr Cox’s wife on social media, and later discovered his mother-in-law is related to Lauren’s husband’s grandpa.

Lauren added, ‘It was so freaky. Dr Cox has went from feeling like family to somehow becoming family. Now what are the odds of that?’