Doctor Removes ‘One Of World’s Largest Facial Tumours’ From Guy’s Face For Free

A doctor has wowed followers on TikTok after sharing how he removed a tumour the size of a watermelon from a patient’s face.

The patient, named Charles, visited oral and facial surgeon Dr. Graves after the lower left side of his face become swollen, and scans soon confirmed that the cause was benign tumour.

This wasn’t just any tumour though, with Dr. Graves saying the growth turned out to be ‘one of the world’s largest facial tumours.’ Incredibly, the mass had grown to the size of a ‘small watermelon’ in less than a year.

While the tumour wasn’t causing Charles any pain, it was understandably uncomfortable and had begun to affect his day to day life.

In a post on TikTok, the doctor explained that the opportunity to perform surgery on a tumour that size was too good to pass up, and so told Charles ‘Hey, removing that looks like fun, I’ll remove it for free.’

The surgery went off without a hitch, and Dr. Graves shared some incredible before and after pictures showing Charles back to his old self. He also included footage of the tumour taken right after he’d removed it from Charles’ face, proving just how much of a beast it was.

The video has since had more than 788,000 likes on TikTok, with viewers expressing their admiration for the doctor deciding to perform the procedure for Charles for free. Doctor Graves has continued to share other tales from his daily life as a doctor to his more than 2.6 million followers on the platform.

