Doctor Reveals Biggest Single Regret Dying Patients Have

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 May 2021 15:25
A doctor on TikTok has revealed the biggest regret people have on their death beds.

While it’d be nice to cruise through life doing whatever we wanted without caring about what people thought, without considering the expense, without general life getting in the way, that’s just not how it works. We all have dreams and ambitions, but sadly, some of them won’t become a reality.

However, according to TikTok user @tripat.sahi, there’s one thing we should all do so we aren’t left regretting our decisions on our death beds.

@tripat.sahiPls stop ##growthmindset ##personaldevelopment ##enterpreneur ##judgement ##222♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

She said: ‘Take this from someone that works with dying patients every day… literally, they’re on their death bed waiting to die. Stop worrying about what other people think of you. Stop worrying about what they’re gonna think of you if you try doing something, if you try working towards your dreams.’

She continued: ‘Just stop thinking about what other people think of you because you do not – trust me – you do not want to be on your death bed looking back at your life and thinking… wow, I lived my life for someone else, to fulfil other people’s happiness and to fulfil other people’s wants and desires, and I never had the courage to do what I actually wanted to do in life.’

@tripat.sahiReply to @shino_j ##death ##lifelessons ##motivation ##hospice♬ SugarCrash! – ElyOtto

Many of us are self-conscious about what other people think, even over the simplest, most mundane things. The TikTok has been viewed more than 243,000 times, with one user writing: ‘Regret is my biggest fear, and I’m glad it is.’

Another commented: ‘The truth is, no-one is thinking of you they’re too busy thinking about themselves and what everyone is thinking of them.’

A third user wrote: ‘This is correct. It is beautiful. Live your life for you, in service of the universe in flow. Live in the present.’

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Life, Death, doctor, TikTok

