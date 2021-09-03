unilad
Advert

Doctor Reveals What You Can Do With Your Limbs After Amputation And People Are Shocked

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Sep 2021 11:58
Doctor Reveals What You Can Do With Your Limbs After Amputation And People Are Shocked@dr.karanr/TikTok

A doctor has revealed what happens to someone’s limbs if they have them amputated.

TikTok star Dr. Karan Rajan told his 4.2 million followers about the gruesome side of having something surgically removed, and explained that people are allowed to keep their body parts.

Advert

Dr. Rajan was asked by someone on the popular video sharing platform, ‘What happens to body parts after they’re surgically removed?’

Doctors performing surgery (PA)PA

He said:

There’s three possible scenarios. As long as [the body part] isn’t in a biohazard [bag], it’s free from pathogens, and doesn’t pose a risk to public safety, you can keep it. That’s right, you can request to keep your amputated body part.

Advert

Dr. Raj continued to say that most hospitals will store people’s body parts for around 28 days. After this time frame, they then go inside a medical waste incinerator.

However, if you live in the UK, apparently you can’t legally cremate the limb of someone who’s still alive as it’s required by law that you need a death certificate to be able to cremate human remains. Not even the amputee themselves can discard of their body part.

Watch his video here:

Loading…

Advert

With this in mind, people are allowed to bury their body parts instead. According to Dr. Raj, ‘There are dedicated limb burial sites and cemeteries all over.’

People have since shared their thoughts on the idea of being able to take your body parts home with you post-surgery.

One person wrote, ‘If you keep it, how do you store it? Should you just hang it above the fireplace or summthin? [sic]’

Meanwhile, another person said, ‘Just imagine going to your friend’s house and he shows off his amputated leg like it’s a Lego set.’

Advert

It could be good for Halloween, I guess?

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Leaks DM From Scott Disick Slamming Her PDA With Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Leaks DM From Scott Disick Slamming Her PDA With Travis Barker

Footage Shows Man’s Gruelling 21-Month Navy Seals Training Regimen
Life

Footage Shows Man’s Gruelling 21-Month Navy Seals Training Regimen

Afghanistan: Top Female Police Officer ‘On The Run’ After Being Brutally Beaten By Taliban In Kabul
News

Afghanistan: Top Female Police Officer ‘On The Run’ After Being Brutally Beaten By Taliban In Kabul

It’s Been 15 Years Since Nicolas Cage Screamed ‘Not The Bees!’
Film and TV

It’s Been 15 Years Since Nicolas Cage Screamed ‘Not The Bees!’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Amputee, Body parts, doctor, Dr. Karan Rajan, Now, Surgery, TikTok

Credits

TikTok/@dr.karanr

  1. TikTok/@dr.karanr

    Reply to @artistcolette can I keep it? #learnontiktok #schoolwithdrkaran #amputee #hospital

 