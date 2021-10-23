Doctor Reveals Which Side Of The Face Is Our ‘Good Side’

@rileyballingerr/TikTok / @lifeofadoctor/TikTok

A doctor has explained which side of our face is thought to be our ‘good side’ in response to a TikTok video comparing the two.

Most people believe themselves to have a ‘good side’ and a ‘bad side’ when it comes to their face, whether it’s just from looking at yourself in the mirror at various angles or catching a particularly unflattering photo of yourself from one side.

Advert 10

Chances are most people would never notice another person’s ‘good’ or ‘bad’ side, much less comment or draw attention to it, but still, lots of us remain conscious of posing on the ‘correct’ side when it comes time to have your photo taken.

One TikToker demonstrated this apparent disparity between the sides of her face as she showed off one side and then the other, apparently in a bid to highlight a big difference, but a doctor from Miami has revealed that these beliefs stem from our brain, rather than our actual faces.

The TikTok user, who goes by the handle @lifeofadoctor, explained our ‘good side’ is typically our left side, and this is because of a ‘phenomena known as left-side bias’.

Advert 10

He continued: ‘Basically the right side of your brain controls emotion and expression, but it also controls the left side of your face. So the left side of your face is better able to express emotion, which more people find aesthetically pleasing’.

Check out the video below:

Loading…

Alongside the clip, the doctor said the phenomena is also ‘why historically 60% of portraits are painted of the left side.’

Advert 10

Many people responded to the video to praise the doctor for his explanation, though there are a few who took issue with the video due to them actually preferring the right side of their face.

The doctor doesn’t appear to have offered an explanation in response to these users, but if in doubt, maybe just go for a straight-on pose and remove the possibility of having a ‘bad side’ altogether.