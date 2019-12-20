Doctor Says Anti-IQ Slurs ‘Nerd’ And ‘Geek’ Should Be Considered Hate Crime

ITV

A psychotherapist believes slurs which target people with a high IQ should be considered a hate crime.

Dr. Sonja Falck, who also works as a psychology lecturer at the University of East London, argued terms like ‘nerd’, ‘geek’, ‘egghead’ and ‘brainiac’ should have legal consequences because they target a ‘minority group in society who are very much ignored’.

Falck made her case during an appearance on Good Morning Britain yesterday, December 19, where she was joined by ‘proud geek’ and teacher Bobby Seagull.

The psychotherapist described people with a high IQ as being ‘not understood and largely neglected’ and cited research that suggests the intelligent people are ‘very often are bullied at school’.

Falck went on to point out ‘neurodiversity’, or the differences in people’s brains, ‘is an aspect of individual difference’ that should be noted by society.

Explaining why she believes the slurs should be considered a hate crime, the professor said:

If you look at those legislations that relate to hate crimes, hate crime is simply about somebody being targeted in a negative way for who they are. And a person with a very high IQ who comes across in a different way often is targeted in that way. So I just think [it’s] an individual difference that should be respected.

In comparison, Seagull believes terms such as ‘nerd’ and ‘geek’ can be considered a ‘badge of honour’. He admitted these terms have been considered derogatory in the past but argued ‘people have now embraced the term [geek] and see it as positive’.

He continued:

I think with geeks and nerds, if you see it as a negative thing, it could be negative, but if you embrace it, actually to be a geek means a good thing.

While Falck argued terms like nerd and geek relate to those with a high IQ, many may recognise them more commonly as being used to refer to someone with a lot of knowledge in a particular area, or a passion for certain brand or franchise.

One viewer cited the term ‘geek chic’ as an example, commenting:

I think the ‘nerd’ and the ‘geek’ have taken ownership of these words, flipping from negative to positive. Geek chic is a ‘thing’, ppl [sic] want to be them now, if someone attempts to use that as an insult today it is laughable. It’s not ‘hate crime’, it’s a compliment!

Seagull emphasised he does not condone bullying or discrimination in any form but argued that to call the terms ‘nerd’ and ‘geek’ a hate crime would trivialise ‘actual’ hate crimes based on disability, race and gender.

Falck’s opinion was met with backlash from Good Morning Britain viewers, though some pointed out the meaning of the terms depends on context.

