Doctor Shares How To Get The Best Sleep Of Your Life

Whether it’s the dilemma of what to do with the covers in hot weather or waking up at 3.00am on the dot every night, there are lots of things that can get in the way of good sleep.

The importance of a solid night’s sleep can’t be understated, though, so NHS doctor Dr Karan Raj has shared a few simple tricks that can help ensure you wake up on the right side of the bed and ready to face the day.

I’ll be the first to say that late-night snacking is hard to resist, but Raj has explained that eating before bed can lead to heartburn as the yet-to-be-digested food can travel back up your food pipe along with your stomach acid and cause a burning pain under your ribs.

It’s a big price to pay for the sake of a few biscuits or a slice of toast, so in a feature for the Mail Online Raj recommended avoiding food right before bed and sticking to varied, high-fibre diet with plenty of gut-friendly foods, including cultured yoghurt, fermented products, fruit and vegetables.

He explained: ‘A thriving, varied gut microbiome has been shown to be beneficial for good kip.’

Raj also recommended the age-old tip of avoiding the phone before bed; a suggestion I’m sure we’ve all heard before, but yet many of us often ignore.

Still, there’s obviously a reason it’s been repeated so much, with the doctor describing the use of phones before bed as ‘bad news’ because the blue light from the screen delays the production of melatonin by around three hours.

If you’re someone who needs something to do before bed, Raj recommended swapping the phone for a book or trying some meditation and breathing exercises.

Other tips for the best night’s sleep include avoiding ‘stimulating’ TV such as intense crime dramas or horror movies before bed, not going to bed straight after a workout and not napping after 4.00pm – which might seem like the worst possible advice for anyone who feels the need to crawl into bed straight after work, but it will pay off in the long run!

Raj also recommends hot showers before bed, not drinking coffee after 2.00pm, and not trying to ‘force yourself’ to sleep.

If you’re struggling to drift off into dreamland, Raj suggested telling yourself that you’re ‘going to stay awake’ in a trick called paradoxical intention. In doing this, your body then does the opposite and allows you to drift off.

There’s only one way to find out whether Raj’s recommendations will do the trick, so this evening make sure you put them to the test. Here’s to a full eight hours!