Doctor ‘Unable To Prove’ A Man Took Part In Creating Child In Mystery Of ‘Virgin Birth’

Even the staunchest of atheists will know the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, a tale passed down through centuries of midnight masses, carol services and well-worn family Nativity sets.

Jesus of Nazareth, the central figure within the Christian faith, is believed to have been born to a young virginal woman, his miraculous birth declared to be an immaculate conception.

This otherworldly origin is key to the notion that Jesus was ‘begotten not made’, conceived by the Holy Spirit. It’s an idea that has captured the imagination of generations of artists, writers and believers, signifying Jesus’ purity and establishing him as the son of God.

Even those who trust in this event with all their heart may have a few questions if such a claim was made in our modern world. A world of photographs and science, where friends gift teddies and teething rings at baby showers rather than gold, frankincense and myrrh.

However, events that began back in 1955 left many people doubting all they knew to be true. The story begins with geneticist Helen Spurway, who was researching parthenogenesis at this time.

For those, like me, who’ve never heard this term before, parthenogenesis is a truly extraordinary phenomenon whereby some species can actually reproduce without any need for a male. Parthenogenesis happens when a cell inside a female animal works like a sperm and fertilises the egg, resulting in offspring.

An extremely rare event indeed, parthenogenesis has previously been noted among a small handful of species including lizards, snakes, ferrets, fish and birds, with virgin births by California condors reported this year.

Spurway’s research in the ’50s centred around parthenogenesis among guppies. However, she was also keen to know whether such a thing could actually take place with human mothers. And so it was that a call was put out in the Sunday Pictorial, the publication which would later become the Sunday Mirror.

While working on the virgin birth story, pioneering journalist Audrey Whiting came across an article in The Lancet about a seemingly ordinary housewife who claimed she’d kept her virginity until two years after her daughter was born.

In her thirties at the time of the media fascination, German-born Emmimarie Jones was convinced that her 11-year-old daughter Monica had been conceived without the help of a man.

Given the timing of her birth, Monica’s conception would have had to have taken place in the summer of 1944, a time when Emmimarie was being treated for rheumatism at a women’s hospital in Hanover.

Emmimarie thankfully recovered and was discharged from hospital. However, three months later, she once again began to experience unusual weakness and fatigue.

After a consultation with her doctor, Emmimarie was astounded to learn she was pregnant. A virgin at the time of the surprise news, there had been no male staff members or visitors at the hospital where she’d been confined, making conception – on the surface at least – a logical impossibility.

In accordance with the Pictorial’s investigation into her claims, from November 1955 to June 1956, Emmimarie and Monica agreed to a series of experiments devised by a specialist team led by Dr Stanley Balfour-Lynn of London’s Guy’s and Queen Charlotte’s Hospital.

During this period, Whiting spent time with the unusual mother and child at their home in Hereford, and began to feel more like a friend of the family than a reporter.

The initial series of test results concluded that Emmimarie and Monica were indeed an identical match when it came to blood, saliva and sense of taste, with the findings believed to be consistent with a virgin birth, as reported by You magazine.

However, for the final test, the team grafted some of Monica’s skin onto Emmimarie, and vice versa, reasoning that, much like skin grafts carried out between identical twins, their immune systems would result in the graft being accepted.

The skin taken from Monica fell from Emmimarie’s graft after four weeks, while Monica’s graft lasted another two weeks, throwing doubt onto the claims.

Despite the grafts having failed, the blood test evidence, paired with Emmimarie’s persuasive testimony, led Dr Balfour-Lynn to conclude that his team had been ‘unable to prove that any man took part in the creation of this child’.

There are no surviving tissue samples for Emmimarie or Monica, and so these results cannot be held up to the scrutiny of modern DNA testing. Furthermore, Spurway, Balfour-Lynn and Whiting have all long since passed on, taking with them their own personal accounts and theories.

However, the tale of Emmimarie – whose later life remains shrouded in mystery – continues to intrigue to this day, providing literary inspiration for Clare Chambers’ bestselling 2020 novel Small Pleasures.

In an article for the Mail Online at the time of her book’s publication, Chambers recalled an interview Whiting gave with BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour in 2001, eight years before her death.

Despite having struck up what she regarded as a friendship with Emmimarie, Whiting never heard from her again after the sensational story was published:

Then [not long after publication] of course she disappeared from the face of the earth. She said she thought she might go to Germany for a little while… And she said, ‘I’ll be in touch with you’. I never heard another word from her. I wrote to her several times at the German address she gave me and I never heard anything. It’s very strange.

Although ‘The Virgin Mother’ certainly made headlines at the time, incurring fascination and hand-wringing in equal measures among readers, there are many who believe there was most likely more to her backstory than a medical marvel.

In order for a virgin to become pregnant, as per a 2007 Slate article, an egg would need to produce biochemical changes before dividing abnormally to make up for there being no sperm DNA.

However, these two key events only ever happen in the eggs or egg precursor cells in one out of every few thousand women, with the egg in question also needing to carry at least two particular genetic deletions in order to produce a viable offspring.

Even then, it’s nearly impossible that unfertilised eggs could produce viable embryos without the genetic instructions provided by a father’s sperm. All things considered, it’s far more likely Monica’s unusual birth has a different explanation entirely.