Doctors Urge Guys Not To Masturbate Into Banana Peels
Doctors are warning men not to masturbate into banana peels, with some chaps even heating them up in the microwave beforehand.
Fans of the practice are being urged to refrain from inserting their penis into recently peeled skins, despite people online claiming the ‘slime’ makes for a great lubricant.
Advocates have also said the banana peels offer a similar sensation to receiving oral sex, with one website giving certain skins a rating of 4.5 as a sex aid. It also offers men advice on how to use them. Yikes.
However, medical professionals are warning the act could lead to sores, rashes and possibly infections, as contact with the protein inside the fruit’s skin can cause flare-ups in some people.
Dr Diana Gill, from online doctor and prescription service Doctor-4-U, is urging those thinking of ‘dipping in’ to be aware of the risks associated with the unusual technique.
She warned:
A person with a banana allergy is more likely to be allergic to other substances such as latex or other fruits and vegetables. So if you’re allergic to latex condoms you may also be allergic to banana skins.
Although rare, you could develop a rash and sores on the penis which can be painful and might lead to infection.
The doctor’s warning comes after a number of social media posts claimed using banana peels to masturbate is similar to receiving oral sex.
One man wrote on Reddit: ‘I have been doing it for years and it’s great. It’s the closest thing there is to a blow job, trust me I’ve had hundreds of them.’
He was responding to another Reddit user, who claimed he injured himself while using a banana peel to pleasure himself. ‘Please save yourself the trouble and just don’t use a banana,’ he wrote.
He continued:
It’s not anywhere near as rewarding as you may think. I used a banana peel to jerk off, slipped and fell in the mess I made, hit my head on the toilet and barely lived to tell the tale.
Don’t jerk off with a banana peel.
It’s not just Reddit users sharing the banana love, as members of a popular self-love forum have also been championing the act.
Members of JackInWorld, a platform calling itself ‘The Ultimate Male Masturbation Resource’, have given it an average star rating of 4.5 – racking up 358 votes so far.
The site advises:
Simply peel a banana (you can eat it later), slip the peel over your penis, and masturbate with it. The banana slime is a great lubricant. You can warm the peel in the microwave for added sensations.
Also, you might have better results if you peel the banana by making just one cut in the peel and removing the fruit through the single cut. You can then cut off the end of the banana peel and insert your penis through that end.
Now, you’re probably wondering exactly how popular banana peel masturbation is, if actual doctors are having to warn against it. I certainly am.
Well, a quick Google search tells me it’s apparently extremely popular, with the entire search page filled with forums discussing the technique. There’s even a Pornhub link for it, so there you have it.
Let’s just hope anyone tempted to try it heeds Dr Gill’s warnings beforehand. Otherwise, they could find themselves in a very sticky situation…
