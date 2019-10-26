Dog Carries Monkey Separated From Mother By Men To Police Station

Newsflare

Brace yourselves for potentially the most adorable video you will see all weekend: a dog rescuing an abandoned baby monkey by carrying it on its back.

Now, I’ve told you the premise of the video and I’ve told you it’s cute, but you’ve got no way of knowing just how adorable it is until you watch it.

Which is why I’m just going to go ahead and show you the video in all of its wholesome, heartwarming glory because I just can’t keep it to myself any longer.

Take a look below if you think you can handle it:

What did I tell you? The dog saw the baby monkey after it had been separated from its mum and decided the best thing to do would be to take it to the nearest police station.

The animals united in Baleh in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, India, on October 21, when the dog allowed the monkey to hop onto his back before going looking for help.

An officer then found the unlikely pair and was so moved by the compassion showed by the animals that he fed the baby monkey bananas.

Awadhesh Dubey, who is in charge of Sagar’s Baleh Outpost, said of the heartwarming video:

I have never seen such a thing, seeing this example of help was a pleasant feeling.

According to reports, the monkey had been separated from its mother before being captured by a group of men who put a chain around the animal’s neck.

The dog then found the abandoned monkey near a lake, but rather than leaving it behind and carrying on with its day, it gave it a ride on its back and took it to get help.

Upon reaching the police station, the chain was removed from the animal’s neck and the monkey was handed over to forest officials so that it could be returned to the wild.

What a good doggo.

