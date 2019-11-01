Dog Rings Doorbell At 2AM After Owners Accidentally Lock Her Outside

Caters News

If you’ve ever been locked out of your house in the middle of the night – or any time at all, for that matter – you’ll understand the pure annoyance you feel when it happens.

Whether that annoyance is directed at yourself for forgetting your keys in the first place, or at the world (because why not?), the feeling remains the same.

So you can no doubt sympathise with this dog, who found herself in a sticky situation when her owners locked her out in the middle of the night. Instead of feeling sorry for herself though, like I probably would, the dog used her initiative and simply… rang the doorbell.

Don’t believe me? You can watch the entire thing unfold below:

The footage was captured on a doorbell-cam outside the Fox family home in McDonough in Georgia, US, shortly after 2am, when the family dog accidentally got locked outside.

In the video, the Labrador-mix, called Chika, suddenly pops up from the bottom of the screen and frantically sniffs around the camera. She uses her snout to push the doorbell, which then chimes and can be heard playing in the background.

Incredibly, the dog then steps away from the door and waits patiently on the porch for someone to let her in, looking around the entire time to keep watch.

Chika then hurriedly scurries down the front steps after presumably hearing a noise in the distance, but quickly returns just seconds later to try ringing the doorbell again – this time hitting it with her paw.

The Labrador-mix again takes a few steps back and stands patiently on the family’s front porch – which is where the short video ends, leaving us on a bit of a cliff-hanger if I’m being honest with you.

Luckily, I have good news for you. Despite the pooch’s owners – Robert Fox, Angelia Fox and their son Gavin Cooper – all being asleep at the time, Robert eventually let her in after the sound of the doorbell woke him up. Phew.

Now, I don’t know about you lot but I feel very strongly about the fact that Chika should be awarded some kind of medal for her pure bravery at being locked outside and for thinking on her feet (paws) in such a tricky situation.

Because let’s face it, the dog is a genius. Fair enough if she’d just rang the doorbell the one time, I might be inclined to believe it was an accident – but twice?

What a clever doggo.

