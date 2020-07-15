Dog Walker Discovers Eerie ‘UFO Crash Site’ In The Middle Of Woods
The mystery of whether or not we are truly alone in the universe has left humans puzzling away for many generations, and it’s unlikely the answer will be revealed in our lifetimes.
However, every now and then a person will stumble across something truly odd and tricky to explain, leading to even the most cynical amongst us looking up to the skies in wonder.
Landscape gardener Ben Landricombe, of Plymouth, has recently experienced such a phenomenon, the sort of weird blip in the everyday pattern of things which you know must surely have a rational basis, and yet you can’t quite explain it.
Ben had been walking his dog at around 4pm on Monday, July 13, heading out into the woods in the hamlet of Meddon, which is situated on the border of Cornwall and Devon.
It was then that Ben came across an area of flattened trees, which just didn’t look quite right. In fact, it looked rather like a UFO landing site plucked straight from a creepy sci-fi movie.
Ben told Plymouth Live:
Found a crash site in the woods – could be UFO. I stopped to take the dog for a walk in the woods today as we’re camping. They were snapped at the top – that was what I thought was strange.
We took the dog for a walk and it felt eerie and we walked about a mile and came across this.
We took the pictures and then felt someone was watching us and heard weird sounds so we ran back to our camper. Something strange about this place.
The sight which greeted Ben that day was indeed pretty eerie, and he unsurprisingly isn’t too keen to head back out there any time soon. Speaking with Plymouth Live, Ben described the place as being ‘spooky’ and even recalled hearing screams.
Speaking in footage taken at the site, Ben could be heard saying:
Something has definitely crashed here – look at this. Boom – weird. Massive gap in the woods, all the trees bent, trees fallen over, massive hole in the woods. Aliens.
A Forestry England spokesperson told UNILAD:
The nation’s forests are no stranger to UFO sightings, as debate continues to rage about the legendary 1980 sighting in Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk.
The ‘alien crash site’ near Meddon actually looks like ‘windblow’ to us. This happens when trees are destabilised by strong winds and the first ones to fall can topple their neighbours in a dramatic domino effect.
What has happened at Meddon could be a clever trick by aliens to disguise a landing, but perhaps not fool proof, as Ben’s dramatic discovery shows. We still think it’s windblow.
From the early 1950s up until as recently as 2009, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) documented and investigated reports of UFO sightings.
The last recorded sighting was recorded on January 9, 2009, with an air traffic control employee in Warwick having spotted ‘an orange glowing object with a red light on the right-hand side’.
In the years since, people have continued to see strange and seemingly inexplicable things in our Earthly realm, with the thrill or fear of little green visitors continuing to spark the human imagination.
