Dog Walker Discovers Eerie ‘UFO Crash Site’ In The Middle Of Woods

The nation’s forests are no stranger to UFO sightings, as debate continues to rage about the legendary 1980 sighting in Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk.

The ‘alien crash site’ near Meddon actually looks like ‘windblow’ to us. This happens when trees are destabilised by strong winds and the first ones to fall can topple their neighbours in a dramatic domino effect.

What has happened at Meddon could be a clever trick by aliens to disguise a landing, but perhaps not fool proof, as Ben’s dramatic discovery shows. We still think it’s windblow.