Domino’s Launches Robot Pizza Delivery Service
If you’re the type of person that hates making small talk with your delivery driver, then the new robot delivery service from Domino’s could be perfect for you.
In a very year 3000-esque way, the robot bot – named R2 – will be sent to deliver people their pizzas.
R2 will only be available for people who prepay for their food via the Domino’s website, and who opt into having the bot bring it to them instead of their usual, human delivery driver.
Upon R2’s arrival at their home, the person who ordered the food then has to enter a unique code into the bot’s touchscreen to confirm their identity.
Once the correct code is entered, R2’s doors will open up to reveal their delivery. It’s unknown if angelic music will be played as the doors open.
The R2 delivery service is the result of a partnership between Domino’s and Nuro, a self-driving delivery company.
However, this delivery option won’t be available for all socially awkward pizza-lovers just yet; as it stands, it’s only being tested in Houston, Texas.
Discussing the pizza company’s dabbling in the world of robot deliveries, Dennis Maloney, Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer, said via AP News, ‘We’re excited to continue innovating the delivery experience for Domino’s customers by testing autonomous delivery with Nuro in Houston. There is still so much for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space.’
He continued:
This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations.
The growing demand for great-tasting pizza creates the need for more deliveries, and we look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Domino’s existing delivery experts to better support the customers’ needs.
While Domino’s is trialling road robotics, Amazon has been given the green light in recent months to try out drone deliveries. Named ‘Amazon Prime Air’, the tech company is aiming to get parcels to customers in just 30 minutes.
As it stands, the deliveries have to be under 5lb though, so it’s unlikely your three large pepperoni pizzas and bottle of Coca-Cola will be getting delivered by air anytime soon.
