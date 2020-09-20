Trump's TikTok Ban Delayed By One Week PA Images

The ban on TikTok downloads has been officially delayed by one week after President Donald Trump gave his blessing to Oracle’s purchase of the US operations of the video-sharing platform.

After announcing earlier this summer that the Trump administration was planning to ban TikTok due to supposed National Security risks, it was believed the ban would come into effect today, September 20, leaving millions of users upset at the prospect.

However, yesterday, September 19, tech giant Oracle announced it would become a minority investor in TikTok’s global business with a 12.5% stake in the company, and also confirmed that Oracle would become its secure cloud technology provider.

Oracle has formed a new company by the name of TikTok Global, with its headquarters to be based in Texas, which will apparently create around 25,000 jobs and, according to Trump, contribute $5 billion towards US education.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross confirmed the postponement in a statement yesterday, September 19:

In light of recent positive developments, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, at the direction of President Trump, will delay the prohibition of identified transactions pursuant to Executive Order 13942, related to the TikTok mobile application that would have been effective on Sunday, September 20, 2020, until September 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Although details of the deal are still vague and have not officially been moved forward, it appears the social media app has been spared banishment – as has WeChat – at the last possible moment.

It’s believed this eleventh-hour proposed deal will allow US users to continue to create TikTok content, but it’s important to note that while Trump has talked up a self-styled business deal, it is by no means sealed, and still requires foreign cooperation.

The Chinese government is required to sign off on the new terms and allow Oracle and, in turn, the US, to run part of the company in its own territory. It’s believed China will comply with the US’s terms, as long as ByteDance is not required to transfer artificial algorithms from TikTok itself.

In June, Trump was humiliated by the TikTok community when they reserved hundreds of thousands of tickets for his Tulsa rally and didn’t show up. This led the president and his advisors to believe record crowds were set to attend when, in reality, the numbers were low and many seats left empty, leaving some to speculate that his disdain for TikTok stems from said embarrassment.