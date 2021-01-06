Doorbell Camera Records Woman Saving Her Neighbours From Burning Home nicolenevarez5/TikTok

Footage from a doorbell camera has recorded a woman’s heroic attempt to save her neighbours from their burning home.

Nicole Salgado and her family, of Avondale, Arizona, were awoken on New Year’s Day by the sound of frantic knocking and ringing. Their house was on fire, and they would have had no clue had it not been for the efforts of their neighbour, Carolyn Palisch.

Mere minutes after Nicole, her husband and their four children escaped, the roof collapsed and the home was filled with smoke. If it hadn’t been for Carolyn, they wouldn’t have survived.

You can watch the footage, shared to TikTok by Nicole, for yourself below:

The footage shows how Carolyn continued to knock desperately, determined to help her neighbours escape, all while smoke and flames rose all around her. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed seven million times, with many people hailing Carolyn as a hero.

Salgado told CNN:

If it wasn’t for her it’d be a totally different story. We feel so thankful to her. We’re always going to consider her family. She not only saved us, she saved our kids.

Firefighters reportedly told Nicole that if she and her family had still been asleep when the roof collapsed, they would have inhaled the smoke and passed out immediately.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to support the Salgado family as they recover from the loss of their home.