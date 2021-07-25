Doritos Awards ‘Entrepreneurial’ Teen $20,000 After Auctioning Puffy Tortilla Chip

9 News

Doritos is awarding $20,000 to a teenager who discovered a puffed-up version of the typically flat tortilla chip and put it up for auction.

Rylee Stuart, who lives in Gold Coast, Australia, went viral on TikTok earlier this week thanks to a video in which she revealed the unique Dorito and questioned whether it had any value.

The clip has racked up more than 4.3 million views at the time of writing, July 25, and while the 13-year-old had initially been debating whether she should eat the ‘puff Dorito’, she ultimately decided to see what it was worth by putting it on eBay at a starting price of $0.99 plus $6.20 postage.

As it turns out, people did find value in the Dorito as bids quickly skyrocketed up to $100,000. However, the listing has since been taken down, and Doritos has revealed it plans to award Stuart itself instead.

Chief Marketing Officer Vandita Pandey told 9 News the brand has ‘loved following’ Rylee’s story over what has been a ‘whirlwind couple of days’.

Doritos announced it would give Rylee $20,000 for her discovery, with Pandey explaining: ‘We’ve been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos.’

Rylee admitted that she ‘screamed’ when she saw her eBay listing had gone up to $10,000, and revealed that her dad had been arguing that the chip actually belonged to him, since ‘he bought the packet’.

However, because Rylee ate the packet, she believes the chip definitely belongs to her.

After Doritos shared the news of its offer, Rylee added a comment to her now-viral TikTok video to say the Dorito ‘kinda [has] value now’ thanks to the $20,000 it earned her.