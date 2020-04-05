Dorset Mum Spends Isolation Cooking 80 Meals A Day For Vulnerable People

It started a few weeks ago, somebody said there was a family in need of a meal so I provided a few bits for them and it just grew from there. Now I’m cooking a roast dinner for 80!

My kitchen is not massive, it’s just a normal family kitchen. I’ve got several slow cookers so I have those going through the night and then in the mornings I do the bits I can’t do in the slow cookers.

My garage has turned into a storage area with a couple of fridges and a chest freezer; people have just been amazing with donating all sorts.