Drive-Thru Strip Club Offers Dances To Drivers From Behind Steel Barricades vividhoustonpromo/Instagram

With the pandemic continuing to affect how we live, work and entertain ourselves, many businesses have had to get creative with the way they interact with customers.

Advert

This is certainly true for the Vivid Gentleman’s Club, in Houston, Texas, where dancers are now offering a drive-thru service for customers.

Patrons are encouraged to ‘come enjoy some food and drinks with a view’, all from the comfort of their own vehicle.

Vivid Houston Vivid Houston/Facebook

This adult drive-thru works much like many other more traditional drive-thus in that customers pull up, make their order and receive meals such as a ‘party platter’ of stuffed jalapenos and battered mozzarella cheese, or a mixed plate of mini tacos. A range of alcoholic drinks are also available.

Advert

However, unlike McDonald’s or KFC, those hankering for take-out food at the Vivid Gentleman’s Club will be greeted by scantily clad entertainers, dancing behind steel barricades while wearing protective face masks and rubber gloves.

As reported by the Houston Chronicle, the experience begins when customers drive into a large pop-up white tent where they make their order.

While they wait for their food, diners will be entertained by the dancers, with each car having as strict two song limit. The club also offers the option for a ‘2 Song Drive Thru No Food Or Drinks’ for $20.00, aimed at those who want the show without dinner.

Drive-Thru Strip Club Offers Dances To Drivers From Behind Steel Barricades Vivid Houston/Houston

At the time of writing, the Vivid Gentleman’s Club is currently the only strip club in Texas to offer a drive-thru service.

Other strip clubs in the area have been forced to furlough staff, or have otherwise been left unable to offer contracts to members of staff.

General manager Gino DiLollo told the Houston Chronicle:

Advert

We racked the numbers and thought ‘should we do it?’ and realized that IF we do it, we’re doing it for the entertainers, the staff and employees. Because to keep us open, we just can’t do the numbers. We’re not making any money. This is purely for the staff.

He added:

Here’s the thing, I think we’re essential to the people we employ here to support their kids and whatnot. They rely on us, this is how they make a living. I do think we’re essential.

Drive-Thru Strip Club Offers Dances To Drivers From Behind Steel Barricades Vivid Houston/Facebook

The Vivid Gentleman’s Club is not the only club in the US which has been forced to adapt in this manner, with The Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland being the first to introduce the drive-thru option.