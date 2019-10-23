Driver Crashed Into Parked Car Because They Were Trying To Catch Spider

Derbyshire RPU/SWNS

A driver caused a major collision on an A-road in Derbyshire after veering into a parked car while they were trying to catch a spider.

It should go without saying, but when you’re in charge of a vehicle your attention should be on the road. Not on an incoming text, not on the pretty landscape, and definitely not on what bugs may or may not be in your car.

Like all car owners, the driver of the silver Citroën Saxo should have known that, but apparently all common sense went out of the window when they spotted one of the eight-legged creatures in their car.

Now, I can completely sympathise with the driver’s general need to seize the spider. I’m the first person to get rid of the creepy crawlies and there’s no time to waste when it comes to catching the quick creatures, as once they’re out of your sight there’s no telling where they could end up.

However, there’s a time and a place for focusing your attention on spider-catching and I can confidently say driving down a busy road is not it.

Derbyshire Police shared a photo of the wreck caused by the driver – or, inadvertently, the spider – after they crashed into a car parked in the layby of the A50 on Sunday, October 20.

It’s unclear whether there was someone inside the parked car but the police reported there were ‘minor injuries’ as a result of the incident.

On Twitter, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote:

A50 Westbound on Sunday. No doubt some of you got caught up in the tailbacks from this collision. Silver car driver trying to catch a spider whilst driving collides with red car in layby.

The crash appeared serious as the two cars were crushed beyond repair, with the bonnet of the driver’s Citroën busted open, revealing a mangled mess underneath while the boot of the red parked car had been forced inwards.

It’s difficult to say whether the spider survived the crash but I’m sure the collision would have at least caused it to scurry away in fear. In that sense the driver’s mission could be considered successful, but there were definitely less dangerous ways for them to achieve it.

Twitter users were quick to make comments about the crash, with one joking:

Hope the spider was ok?

A few other social media users wondered whether the driver had actually crashed as a result of being on their phone and had used the spider as an excuse, but we may never know for sure.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver had been reported for driving without due care and attention.

