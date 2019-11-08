Driver Faces £100 Fine For Hogging Middle Lane On Motorway For Three Miles

Jam Press

When it comes to driving in the UK, there’s arguably nothing more annoying than middle lane-hoggers.

You know, the people who continually drive in the middle lane, no matter how few cars are in the left-hand lane, people who inevitably slow down everyone by getting in the way and not tucking back into the left-hand lane.

Well, middle lane-hoggers might think twice after learning of one driver, who is now facing a £100 fine for driving along the middle lane of a motorway for three miles, unaware he was being tailed by a police car.

The driver was travelling along lane two of the M20 in Kent, refusing to pull into the nearside lane as required by law.

When he was pulled over by police, the male driver refused to admit he’d done anything wrong.

Because he didn’t see the error of his ways, officers from Kent Police issued him with a Traffic Offence Report and a warning that he faces prosecution for careless driving.

In addition to the £100 fine, the motorist also faces having three penalty points put on his licence, which would no doubt lead to higher insurance premiums.

Kent Police tweeted with the photo: ‘This driver was stopped having driven for a colossal 3.050 miles in Lane 2 of the M20 without any other vehicles about. The driver refused to accept that this was Careless Driving. TOR issued.’

Rules 137 and 138 of the Highway Code state that on dual carriageways and motorways, drivers are obliged to keep to the left-hand lane, although the middle or right-hand lane can be used to overtake.

According to Rule 137: ‘On a two-lane dual carriageway you should stay in the left-hand lane. Use the right-hand lane for overtaking or turning right. After overtaking, move back to the left-hand lane when it is safe to do so.’

According to Rule 138: ‘On a three-lane dual carriageway, you may use the middle lane or the right-hand lane to overtake but return to the middle and then the left-hand lane when it is safe.’

Drivers then must move over to the left whenever it is safe to do so.

In real terms, this means motorists can only sit in the middle or right-hand lane when traffic dictates.

