Drivers Risk £5,000 For Singing Christmas Songs In Their Cars

Drivers could be at risk of a £5,000 fine for singing and dancing away to Christmas songs while on the road.

As we edge closer to December the frequency at which we hear Christmas songs is only going to go up, with the festive tunes sneaking into Spotify playlists, top 40 charts and radio shows.

We all know it can be difficult to resist screaming ‘IT’S CHRISTMAS’ along with Slade, but when you’re behind the wheel of a car there’s no room for distractions, and getting too caught up in a festive singalong could fall into the category of ‘careless driving’.

According to Cheshire Fire, examples of careless driving can include distractions not relating to technology, and a lack of concentration, both of which could happen when you’re trying to hit the high notes of All I Want For Christmas Is You.

If your driver’s seat karaoke session leads to you to getting stopped by police or getting in an accident, you could face receiving between three and nine points on your driver’s licence or a fine of up to £5,000. Drivers could even be banned from driving, Cheshire Fire reports.

Experts cited by The Sun have previously claimed that dashcam footage of a driver singing and dancing prior to getting in an accident could be cause for prosecution due to driving without due care and attention.

With the Christmas season closing in, research by PassMeFast driving school has revealed Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone to be the most distracting driving song, based on its ‘danceability, high energy, and how emotionally charged they are’.

The organisation explained: ‘Those with a high distraction percentage score are energetic, emotionally charged but with low danceability. The last factor means it has an irregular beat or tempo.’

Also in the top five most distracting songs are Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano, All You’re Dreaming Of by Liam Gallagher, Rockin’ Robin by Michael Jackson and Oh Santa! by Mariah Carey featuring Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson.

There’s no denying there are a lot of epic Christmas songs out there, but this festive season make sure you save the most dramatic performances for when you’re not in charge of a moving vehicle.