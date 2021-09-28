Drunk Man Who Was Reported Missing Participated In The Search For Himself

@vaziyetcomtr/Twitter

A missing persons case has come to a happy, if not slightly bizarre end after the subject of the hunt joined his own search party.

Bayhan Mutlu, 50, was reported missing by friends in a rural neighbourhood near the Turkish city of İnegöl after a night of drinking, with local police told that he had wandered away into woodlands while drunk and failed to reappear.

Advert 10

Alamy

According to local news channel NTV, search and rescue teams from the Bursa region began scouring the area in an attempt to track Mutlu down, with several local residents joining in the hunt as word spread of the situation.

The search, which centered on the forest area where Mutlu was last seen, was initially unable to find any trace of the man, but things soon took an unexpected turn.

NTV reports that as members of the search and rescue party began calling out Mutlu’s name, a man who had been helping with the search came forward to ask, ‘Who are we looking for? I am here,’ revealing himself to have been right under their noses the entire time.

Advert 10

It’s not clear how Mutlu came to discover his own search party or how his friends failed to realise he was with them looking for himself, but all’s well that ends well.

Mutlu was reportedly returned safely to his home by the authorities, leaving police to file what will surely be the strangest missing persons case report they’ve ever done.