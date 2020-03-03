Drunk Sunderland Dad Accidentally Orders 189 Chicken Pieces From Domino’s After Drinking For 12 Hours

When I answered the door the guy said there’s quite a lot here, he must be having a party. He told me there was at least 15 boxes of sides and I started panicking thinking ‘I hope he’s paid’ because I only had £20 in cash on me.

I had to get the delivery guy to help me bring it all into the kitchen. There was so much of it, I was so embarrassed. But when I went upstairs to tell Lee his food was here, he was just completely passed out on the bed and wasn’t waking up for anything.

I was just stood there with all these boxes and the smell of chicken wafting through the house, I was fuming!