Drunk Sunderland Dad Accidentally Orders 189 Chicken Pieces From Domino’s After Drinking For 12 Hours
Let’s be honest, the best part about getting pissed is gorging on thousands of calories when you head to the takeaway at the end of the night.
But, what most of us know all too well is the fact the drunken munchies can lead us to eating a week’s worth of food without even blinking. We’ve all been there.
Every now and then though, someone takes it one step too far. Like this fella from Sunderland, who nearly bankrupted himself ordering hundreds of pounds worth of chicken from Domino’s.
Lee Rumney had been out on the lash celebrating the birth of his six-week-old baby Freddie, when he decided to treat himself to an end of night takeaway.
During his night out, 29-year-old Lee realised he’d forgotten his key, so asked his girlfriend Hannah Eddon to wait up for him until he got home.
Hannah, 26, had been enjoying a peaceful night at home with their baby when Lee eventually stumbled in at 1.00am.
Lee informed Hannah a Domino’s delivery was on its way, and asked her to open the door when it arrived. But when the delivery man knocked on the door, Hannah was left baffled to discover a total of 19 boxes of food.
Lee’s order included 15 sides of chicken wings accompanying one large pizza, one garlic pizza bread, a side of wedges and a box of cookies – at a pricey total of £177.
The mum-of-one said:
When I answered the door the guy said there’s quite a lot here, he must be having a party. He told me there was at least 15 boxes of sides and I started panicking thinking ‘I hope he’s paid’ because I only had £20 in cash on me.
I had to get the delivery guy to help me bring it all into the kitchen. There was so much of it, I was so embarrassed. But when I went upstairs to tell Lee his food was here, he was just completely passed out on the bed and wasn’t waking up for anything.
I was just stood there with all these boxes and the smell of chicken wafting through the house, I was fuming!
Lee had actually asked Hannah to order the food ready for his arrival, but when the app wouldn’t work for her, he decided to take matters into his own hands.
The next day, Lee – with a very sore head – couldn’t remember a thing, and had no recollection of spending nearly £200 on a now-cold takeaway.
Trying to work out how the mishap had happened, Lee realised he’d repeatedly added chicken wings to his basket, thinking they hadn’t registered.
Fortunately, new mum Hannah saw the funny side, but she has now vowed to ban her boyfriend from ever using the Domino’s app again.
Hannah said:
He wasn’t texting in full English and when he came through the door he was crashing into all the doors and bouncing from wall to wall. But he couldn’t remember a thing in the morning.
It’s a good job I’ve got a sense of humour and in the end he was the one who felt stupid. He was absolutely devastated when I told him he’d spent £177 on Domino’s.
Feel free to send a couple of wings my way, guys.
