Drunk Teen Found Passionately Kissing Signpost By Authorities

PA Images

Authorities found a drunk teenager passionately snogging a signpost as he took a break from wandering the streets of Plymouth after a boozy night out.

Alcohol can do funny things to people. It definitely has some good aspects when used in moderation; it can come in handy at social gatherings, for celebrating special occasions or to help you relax after a long day.

However, there’s a fine line between tipsy and drunk and I’m sure many of us will be familiar with the dark sides of alcohol, like hangovers and the tendency for it to corrupt your judgement.

Pexels

A night of drinking can cause many to get up close and personal with people they might not usually interact with and this particular teenager was really no different, except rather than locking lips with another human he decided to share his affection with a signpost.

The 16-year-old was caught in action on Friday (August 9) by a passing ambulance crew who stopped to help when they realised he was intoxicated. The legal drinking age in the UK is 18 but the teen, who had been at a party in Devon, had clearly had a fair amount to drink as officials said he could ‘barely walk or talk’.

Also dealt with a drunk & incapable 16 yr old who we found snogging a sign post, before slumping down & vomited up some of the alcohol consumed Thankfully a passing ambulance crew stopped & took him to A&E Parents informed. 16 yr old likely to have very bad hangover tomorrow — Plymouth C Section Response (@PlymCSecResp) August 10, 2019

According to Plymouth Live, the boy was spotted canoodling the sign on a road in Devonport at around 11pm before he slumped over and threw up. He didn’t have any house keys or money on him and the battery from his phone was missing, meaning he had no way of contacting anyone.

He was also around five miles from home, on the ‘opposite side of the city’ to where he lived.

Thankfully workers in the passing ambulance came to the rescue and took him to the A&E to be checked over. The officials also notified the teen’s parents of his whereabouts.

Male had clearly been at a party but was found opposite side of city to where he lives, no money, no keys and missing battery to mobile phone. Could barely walk or talk. #notimpressed #knowyourlimits — Plymouth C Section Response (@PlymCSecResp) August 10, 2019

Plymouth C Section Response shared details of the situation on Twitter, where they said it was ‘concerning’ to have found the boy in such a drunken state.

Crownhill Police officials hope the incident will encourage young people to think twice about their alcohol consumption and raise awareness about recognising limits when it comes to drinking.

Getty

The tweets from Plymouth C Section Response suggest that aside from being very drunk the boy was otherwise unharmed, though he might have felt as though he’d been hit by a bus when he woke up the next morning.

If kissing a signpost wasn’t enough to make him see the negative side effects of alcohol I’m sure the hangover would have done the trick!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]