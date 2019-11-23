Dude pranks San Francisco by placing AirPod stickers all over the city

pablo.rochat/Instagram

AirPods are great, right?

They look super great, they have great sound quality, it’s great there are no wires to faff about with, and it’s definitely great when people leave them in their ears while they talk to you. Those guys are particularly great.

It’s also really great how small and easily lose-able Apple AirPods are – a quick turn of the head and those babies are going flying across the pavement, probably down a dank drain or possibly under a bus, if you’re lucky.

It’s become a common sight then, to see people in cities everywhere often stooping down to scoop up their fallen headphone. It’s just one of the few inconveniences in the life of an AirPod owner.

And so, not to let them off easily, one artist has decided to troll AirPod owners by making hyper-realistic AirPod stickers and placing them around his home city of San Francisco, in the inevitable eventuality people will bend down and try to pick them up. A bit like the classic prank of gluing coins to the ground, but only for millennials, because who uses cash these days? It’s all contactless baby!

Artist and digital creative Pablo Rochat came up with the fun idea, scattering the stickers over San Fran, because – though he’s yet to lose one of his own AirPods – he drops his all the time. It takes one to know one, after all.

Check out these suckers falling for it:

Speaking to Mashable, Pablo explained:

I often see people drop their AirPods, so I thought it would be funny to make it look like people are dropping their AirPods all over the city and see if people would try to pick them up. That’s the best part. I love putting AirPod stickers on the ground and standing back to see people try to pick them up. Some people are amused by it, but a few have been angry that they were pranked. Joke’s on them!

If anyone wants to print their own 2d AirPods here is a free template ( AirPod Pros included 👍) https://t.co/iTrKMgDM2o — Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 18, 2019

Generously, Pablo also shared his template for the AirPod stickers, meaning you and I can now print off our own and stick them on the ground and wait for our unsuspecting mates, colleagues and fellow commuters to fall for the prank.

Or, if you’re anything like me, you can print them off and stick them all over your own head, so you can finally feel like one of those guys who walks around all day wearing AirPods, whether you’re listening to music or not, no matter what you’re doing, where you’re going or who you’re talking to.

