Early Christians Might Have Been High On Hallucinogenic Communion Wine PA Images

A new book has claimed that the first Christians may have had their drinks spiked with drugs.

The suggestion comes in a newly released book titled The Immortality Key from religious scholar Brian Muraresku, who believes history’s earliest Christians could have consumed a hallucinogen when it came to taking communion.

Advert

Having conducted a decade of research into the subject, Muraresku reckons the drug-fuelled practices of the Ancient Greeks links to the expansion of Israel-based Christianity during the 1st Century.

Priest Wallpaperflare

While the notion may sound wild – and even offensive – to some, it’s not totally out of the question that Greek-speaking Christians in the very early days could have consumed drugs in their ritualistic wine ceremonies.

He boldly theorises that the wild gatherings of some Greek sects – some thousands of years before – eventually made their way into the sacred cups of what first became known as Christianity. But his ideas are grounded in reality; after studying Vatican archives as well as Greco-Roman texts and archaeochemistry, the author is able to trace back the history of what’s referred to as ‘spiked’ wine. His research uncovers the exact chemical makeup of various food and drink consumed throughout the time period.

Advert

Communion has always been a deeply religious act within the Christian community, where worshippers believe the wine they consume becomes the blood of Christ after a vicar or priest blesses the liquid, meaning Muraresku’s ideas could change the way some people look at the dawn of a religion.

Pexels

‘The ancient Greek world was full of secret rituals called Mysteries, where a sacrament of one kind or another was consumed,’ Muraresku told Vice.

When asked about how ancient Greek alcohol compares to that in 2020, he stated how ‘ancient Greek wine was nothing like the wine of today’.

Advert

He went on to describe what went into their ‘wines’ and how it could realistically have been quite the concoction of drugs:

For a period of well over a thousand years, from Homer to the fall of the Roman Empire, wine is consistently referred to as a pharmakon [drug]. It was routinely spiked with plants, herbs and toxins, making it unusually intoxicating, seriously mind-altering, occasionally hallucinogenic and potentially lethal. No less than 56 detailed recipes for spiked wine can be found in Book V of Dioscorides’ Materia Medica, an ancient pharmacopoeia, whose author lived at the exact same time that the Gospels themselves were being written in the first century AD.

As to why Christians would choose to indulge in such acts can also be explained, with Muraresku saying, ‘The world into which Jesus and the earliest Christians were born was swimming with Greek influence.’

He explains some of the linking history between the Greeks and Christianity:

Advert

Especially around Dionysus: the quintessential Greek god of wine and ecstasy. John’s Gospel goes to great lengths, as a matter of fact, to portray Jesus as a kind of second coming of Dionysus. The well-known water-to-wine miracle, for example, has been described by biblical scholars as the ‘signature miracle’ of Dionysus.

Pexels

But the author admits their initial motives are still largely unaccounted for, saying, ‘There isn’t enough context to prove why this wine would have been consumed, but it does demonstrate the existence, I believe, of the kind of potentially hallucinogenic potion that texts like Dioscorides’ Materia Medica have only ever hinted at.’

Muraresku also noted that the information he researched has remained pretty hush-hush, for one reason or another, explaining, ‘To the best of my knowledge, this is the first hard scientific evidence of ‘psychedelic’ wine in classical antiquity. And, for some reason, it has gone unreported.’

Advert

Maybe people didn’t want to let it slip that the first Christians enjoyed a helluva trip while praising Jesus.