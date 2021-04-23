‘Earth-Shaking’ Explosion That Rocked Several Towns Was Caused By Gender Reveal Party
Learning the gender of your baby might be considered an Earth-shaking moment for some parents, but usually only in the metaphorical sense.
For one set of parents, however, the impact of the discovery was very literal, as an explosion at their gender-reveal party in Kingston, New Hampshire, shook a number of towns in southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts.
Police responded to a call about a ‘large explosion’ at the site of Kingston construction company Torromeo Industries on Tuesday, April 20, with some locals suggesting a large tree may have fallen down or that an earthquake had struck the area.
Upon arriving at the scene, Kingston Police Department determined that the explosion was caused by approximately 80 pounds of Tannerite, an over-the-counter ‘explosive target’ that is usually used for firearms practice, but in this case had been used to help announce the fact that the new baby is a boy.
In a statement cited by CBS Boston, authorities said the party-goers and individuals on the site cooperated with the detective and informed him they were having a gender reveal party.
Police continued: ‘During the investigation, the detective was informed that the location, a quarry, was chosen as they felt it was a safe location to detonate the Tannerite.’
The man who purchased and detonated the Tannerite handed himself in to police and is said to be cooperating with authorities. Investigators working on the case are still determining what charges may be filed against him, with local residents expressing belief that he should be held responsible.
Sara Taglieri, who lives in the area, described the events as ‘ridiculous’.
Speaking to CBS Boston, she commented:
A gender reveal that was heard not only throughout neighbourhoods, but throughout many, many towns.
I’m not upset because I have chalk or confetti blown in my way, I mean it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighbours, my community and my town. Just absolutely over the top, ridiculous.
I do think that they should be held responsible for that and I do think Torromeo should as the property owner that allowed this should also be held accountable.
Another resident, Tina Bouraphael, said the explosion caused multiple cracks as it shook the foundation of her home.
She recalled: ‘It was just a big boom and crack, it was very loud, it just shook my whole porch. It was really very strong. Yeah the word ridiculous came to my mind, it was just incredible.’
Though the blast could be heard from far and wide, thankfully no one at the scene was reported injured as a result of the explosion.
