‘Earth-Shaking’ Explosion That Rocked Several Towns Was Caused By Gender Reveal Party

A gender reveal that was heard not only throughout neighbourhoods, but throughout many, many towns.

I’m not upset because I have chalk or confetti blown in my way, I mean it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighbours, my community and my town. Just absolutely over the top, ridiculous.

I do think that they should be held responsible for that and I do think Torromeo should as the property owner that allowed this should also be held accountable.