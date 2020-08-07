Edinburgh Man Wakes From Intensive Care Battle To Find Whole Household Has Died Of Coronavirus BBC

A man has described coronavirus as a ‘real killer’ after he woke from his own intensive care battle to find his whole household had died from the disease.

Scott Miller, from Edinburgh, shared a flat with his 76-year-old mother Norma, who had dementia, and her 69-year-old partner.

On March 21, Norma suffered a fall in the flat, and when Scott was unable to get her back on her feet an ambulance arrived to take her to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where she tested positive for coronavirus. By the end of the week, Scott himself was in the same hospital, critically ill with the virus and in a medically-induced coma.

For the following three weeks, Scott remained in intensive care as he battled the virus. His kidneys began to fail, he had pneumonia and blood clots, and his sister-in-law Sharlene Miller said they faced a decision about whether to turn off his life support.

Meanwhile, Sharlene’s family got a call to say Norma had passed away. The following Sunday, her partner also lost their life.

Sharlene told the BBC:

In the week between Norma’s funeral and her partner’s funeral, each day Scott seemed to deteriorate and they were running out of options. We were at the point where we were maybe going to have to make a decision about turning off his life support. On 15 April they nearly lost him. We got a phone call and we thought that was them saying that Scott had passed away, but they’d managed to stabilise him again.

Sharlene’s own parents were diagnosed with coronavirus, but thankfully they pulled through. She admitted she doesn’t think the family could have coped with losing Scott as well as his mother and her partner, and she said they were ‘elated’ when they were able to see him.

When Scott’s condition improved, he was brought out of the coma and a nurse broke the news of his mother’s death. The 43-year-old, who works as a locksmith, said he’d had a ‘gut feeling that something had happened to [his] mum’, and when he heard she had died he was filled with ‘disbelief and shock’.

He later found out about the loss of his mum’s partner, saying: ‘Again it was just disbelief that it had taken two people who were part of my everyday life.’

Before being admitted to hospital, Scott weighed 22 stone (140kg), went to the gym three times a week and played hockey. Through his battle with coronavirus, he lost 3.5 stone (22kg) and had to learn to walk again. Four months on, he has no idea when he will be well enough to return to work.

Speaking about the seriousness of the disease, Scott said:

People need to understand it’s a real killer, I don’t think people are really taking it seriously. People need to know we’re not out of it yet. They need to know, just be safe and secure and watch out.

Scott went on to praise the work of the NHS staff, saying they were ‘absolutely amazing’ and that ‘two or three of the nurses’ who treated him were also with his mum when she passed away.

The fight against coronavirus is an ongoing battle, and every measure to keep ourselves and others safe is one worth taking.