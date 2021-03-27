Eerie Ghost Child Baffles Cops And Creeps Out Ohio Community

Werewolf Radar

An Ohio community has been left shaken by footage of a ghost girl running amok in the night.

When you’re walking home alone at night, your brain can trick you into seeing things in the dark. But this case has led to a few eyebrows being raised, with multiple reports of a ‘mysterious shape’ lurking in Mentor, Ohio, furthered by claims of a ‘seven-year-old girl running alone’ in the street.

With regards to the latter sighting, there’s even video footage of an indiscernible person, of some form, sprinting past the camera. Is it a ghost?

As reported by WKYC, the ‘girl’ was spotted near the Bellflower Elementary district. A police report read, ‘I was surprised by what I saw, the person appeared to be a small child, running rather erect and too quickly for a child.’

After the office got out of their vehicle, the ‘child’ seemed to have disappeared without a trace. Later, a K-9 team and drone operation also carried out a search, to no avail. Since then, it has been lodged as an ‘investigative encounter’.

The clip has received a big response from the locals, with some believing it to be some sort of paranormal entity, while others believe it’s just a person in the footage.

Werewolf Radar/YouTube

The Mentor Ohio Paranormal Research Society wrote on Facebook, ‘We had a bunch of people ask us what we thought about the new video that has been released of a possible ghost in our city being spotted on a doorbell camera.’

However, it added, ‘Based from our experience, we believe that this is actually a person running, and the camera is out of focus. You also have to consider lighting and shadow effects going on. We [are] not saying that it couldn’t be, we are just saying… we need to study the actual footage itself.’

