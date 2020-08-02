PA Images

Egypt has invited SpaceX boss Elon Musk to come and see that the pyramids were not built by aliens.

It comes after the billionaire tweeted in favour of the conspiracy that aliens were involved in the construction of the magnificent buildings.

However, Egypt’s international co-operation minister has stepped in and said the tombs of the builders serve as proof as to who built them.

On Friday, July 31, Musk tweeted: ‘Aliens built the pyramids obv,’ in a post which has since been liked more than 500,000 times and garnered many responses from conspiracy theorists.

Egyptian government official Rania al-Mashat responded by tweeting: ‘I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you and SpaceX to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders,’ adding, ‘Mr Musk, we are waiting for you.’

Experts say that the tombs discovered in the 1990s are definitive evidence that the pyramids were in fact built by ancient Egyptians.

An Egyptian archaeologist also chimed in on the conversation, describing Musk’s argument as ‘a complete hallucination.’

In a video which has been translated from Arabic into English by EgyptToday, Zahi Hawass said: ‘I found the tombs of the pyramids builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves.’

Musk did, however, later tweet out a link to a BBC History article about the lives of the pyramid builders, writing: ‘This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done.’

Egypt Tells Elon Musk Pyramids Were Not Built By Aliens Pexels

There are still more than 100 pyramids left standing in Egypt, however the most famous is the Great Pyramid of Giza, which proudly stands at more than 450 feet tall and is classed as one of the seven wonders of the world.

The majority of them were built as tombs, designed to be a final resting place for the country’s royalty.

The idea that aliens built the pyramids is part of a conspiracy theory called ancient astronauts theory that claims intelligent aliens visited Earth in pre-historic times and built the famous landmarks, however this theory is completely unfounded.